7 Lowe’s Items Responsible Retirees Should Avoid Ahead of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is one of the most expensive weekends of the year, especially for retirees living on fixed incomes. The pressure to get your home “holiday-ready” can push shoppers into purchases that aren’t actually smart buys.

While Lowe’s is a great place for seasonal decor, home upgrades and winter prep, many items are marked up the week of Thanksgiving or simply better purchased at a different time of year. For responsible retirees focused on stretching every dollar, a little timing can go a long way. Below are the Lowe’s items experts say to skip until prices drop or the holiday rush ends.

©Lowe’s

High-End Kitchen Appliances

Price: $349.99

Big-ticket appliances almost never hit their lowest prices right before Thanksgiving. Stand mixers, air fryers and multi-cookers, like this KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixer priced at $349.99, typically get steep Black Friday markdowns.

©Lowe’s

Single-Use Holiday Cooking Tools

Price: $129

Turkey fryers, oversized roasting pans and carving sets tend to be expensive for items that only come out once a year. Products such as the Masterbuilt turkey fryer, for $129, rarely see discounts before Thanksgiving. Retirees can use a traditional oven or opt for a cheaper option like the Char-Broil turkey fryer for about $90 on Amazon.

©Lowe’s

Fancy Dinnerware Sets

Price: $52.16

It’s easy to get pulled in by the holiday displays, but seasonal dinnerware often carries a markup in November. Sets like the Gibson Home 16-piece dinnerware set for $52.16 typically see better discounts closer to Christmas. If you just need a few extra place settings for guests, everyday white dishes from discount retailers or plastic utensils are a far more cost-effective solution.

©Lowe’s

Last-Minute Seating for Guests

Price: $157.33

Picking up a new dining set or extra seating right before guests arrive is often a losing game. Prices are high, delivery windows are tight and many pieces — like the Westin Furniture FrondForm set of two stackable chairs for $157.33 — won’t arrive in time anyway. Retirees looking to save should wait for Black Friday, clearance events or used items on marketplaces to save.

©Lowe’s

Smart Lighting Systems

Price: $29.98

Upgrading your home’s lighting right before hosting can feel tempting, but these projects rarely make financial sense the week of Thanksgiving. Smart bulbs, dimmable switches and chandeliers, including GE smart LED bulbs for $29.98 for a three-pack often require installation time and don’t hit their lowest prices until after Black Friday. Unless a fixture truly needs replacing, this is one upgrade that can wait.

©Lowe’s

Luxury Bedding and Guest Room Linens

Price: $39.54

Guest room makeovers can get pricey quickly. Bedding — such as this one from Ienjoy Home — often stays at full price through mid-November. Black Friday, early December and even January are typically better times to buy. Retirees can refresh guest spaces now with what they have and shop for upgrades once the sales ramp up.

©Lowe’s

Outdoor Power Equipment

Price: $499.99

Snowblowers, leaf blowers and chainsaws generally sit at their highest early-season pricing heading into Thanksgiving. Products like the Husqvarna chainsaw for $499.99 tend to see bigger markdowns later in the winter or for Black Friday. Unless an immediate need pops up, retirees can save by waiting for those seasonal dips or considering refurbished models.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

