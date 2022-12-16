7 Little-Known Credit Card App Features You May Not Know Exist

Credit card mobile apps can make managing your credit card accounts easier. Plus, you could miss out on valuable features by not taking advantage of these free apps. Here are a few little-known credit card app features you may not know exist and how to use them to your advantage.

1. Save money and earn extra rewards with credit card offers

Some credit card issuers have money-saving offers available in their apps. Amex Offers and Chase Offers are two examples of such programs that you may want to use if you use credit cards regularly.

By activating available offers and making eligible purchases, you could earn cash back in the form of a statement credit or other valuable rewards like bonus points. Extra savings and rewards are a win for your wallet.

2. Track your credit card rewards

If you're using rewards credit cards, you can track your rewards progress through your card issuer's mobile app. You can review each purchase, the rewards earned, and your total rewards balance. This tool can help you stay on track and better plan your rewards redemptions.

3. Monitor your credit score

You may also be able to monitor your credit score for free with your favorite credit card app. It's good practice to have a general idea of your credit score so you can make informed financial decisions. This tool can help you figure out what adjustments you need to make so you can work to boost your credit score and improve your personal financial health.

If your current due date doesn't work for your budget, you can ask your credit card issuer to change the date so that your bill is due at a more convenient time of the month. This service is usually available in your credit card's mobile app, so you can save time by not having to request this change through the regular customer service phone line -- which may have a long wait.

5. Manage travel notifications

Before traveling internationally, it's good practice to let your card issuer know about your travel plans. Using your credit card abroad without prior notification could result in a fraud alert being placed on your account, which could temporarily lock you out. Most mobile credit card apps enable you to manage your travel alerts without calling the customer service line, so you can conveniently outline your travel plans before you depart.

6. Track your minimum spend progress

If you're working toward meeting the minimum spend to earn a sign-up bonus for a new rewards credit card, your card issuer's mobile app can help. There may be a feature like this, showing your spending progress so you know how close you are to reaching your goal.

7. Request a credit limit increase

If you want a higher credit limit, you may be able to request one through your card's mobile app. A higher credit limit could help you maintain a lower credit utilization ratio, which could help you increase your credit score.

Your credit utilization ratio, or how much of your available credit you use, is an important factor that makes up 30% of your credit score. You can keep your credit utilization ratio low by increasing your credit limit and continuing to use only a minimal amount of your available credit.

Don't forget to take advantage of credit card mobile apps, since they're free and convenient. If you don't use them, you may miss out on features that could help you more easily manage your finances.

