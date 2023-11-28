7 Lithium Stocks That Could be the Multibaggers in the Making

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Lithium, crucial for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, remains high in demand as the auto industry shifts from gasoline to electric models. This shift has propelled lithium stocks into the spotlight. Although these stocks have hit a snag since late summer due to a marked decrease in lithium prices in recent quarters, the sector is expected to grow at a notable 19.57% annual rate through 2028 due to lithium’s varied uses.

Moreover, lithium stocks hold significant potential as the market is poised for a rebound, driven by soaring EV and energy storage demand. Morningstar estimates lithium needs to jump from 800,000 metric tons in 2022 to about 2.5 million by 2030, highlighting the promising future of lithium stocks.

Furthermore, lithium stocks are projected to push the global lithium market to an impressive $22.6 billion by 2030. Despite price fluctuations, these lithium stocks have remained resilient and could potentially become multibaggers in the future.

Albemarle (ALB)

Source: tunasalmon / Shutterstock

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has carved out a robust position in the U.S. lithium market. Despite its volatility, with the stock soaring above $285 before settling at a current price of $128.8, ALB’s recent financial achievements underline its industry strength. The company reported a 10% increase in net sales to a robust $2.3 billion and a net income of $302.5 million. Its adjusted EBITDA of an impressive $453.3 million reflects its financial resilience and operational efficiency.

Moreover, investors find Albemarle attractive for its growth potential, which is evidenced by a current yield of 1.27%. TipRanks analysts also suggest ALB as a Moderate Buy, with a 50% upside from its present levels.

Adding to its appeal, Albemarle has received a $90 million grant from the Department of Defense, underscoring its importance in the critical lithium sector. The stock is poised for growth, with net sales expected to increase about 30-35% year-over-year in 2023, affirming its promising path in the lithium market.

Sigma Lithium (SGML)

Source: Shutterstock

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML), known for its focus on high-purity, green, and sustainable lithium, has become a standout in the lithium market. In the third quarter of 2023, the company performed stunningly, with revenue showing a robust $97 million. It was supported by an impressive 56% adjusted EBITDA margin and a remarkable 37% net profit margin.

Moreover, despite being in its pre-revenue phase, Sigma Lithium is ambitiously aiming to produce 130,000 tons of lithium concentrate by December 2023. This goal reflects its grand vision and commitment to establishing a significant presence in the industry and its potential to reshape the lithium sector.

Consequently, recent advancements further bolster Sigma’s position. The Phase 4 Exploration Program indicates a 25% rise in mineral resources to 110 million tonnes, positioning Sigma as a lithium industry leader. Consequently, continued Phase 5 drilling and discoveries, such as 20 metric tons in a spodumene-rich area, promise ongoing growth and enhanced prominence in the lithium sector.

Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

Source: Lightboxx/ShutterStock.com

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL), a key player in the battery sector, owns the lucrative Carolina and Tennessee lithium projects, resulting in a combined net present value of $5 billion. Its 2021 acquisitions in Sayona Mining and a 25% stake in Sayona Quebec JV gave it access to key projects, including North American Lithium. By 2023, this venture positioned Piedmont as a leader in North America’s spodumene production.

The company further cemented its market position by launching the Tennessee project, aimed at producing 30,000 tons annually by 2026, highlighting its expanding role in the lithium industry. Meanwhile, despite a slight dip in financial performance, PLL still impresses with $47.1 million in revenue from 29,011 metric tons of lithium concentrate sales, resulting in a net income of $22.9 million.

This transformative third quarter made PLL a revenue-generating lithium entity. It embarked on a new chapter by initiating shipments from North American Lithium, affirming its robust market stance and financial stability.

Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Source: GrAl / Shutterstock.com

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), a premier producer of high-purity lithium hydroxide crucial for high-performance batteries, boasts a solid customer base with long-term contracts from giants like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), BMW (OTCMKTS:BMWYY), and Panasonic (OTCMKTS: PCRFY). This strong foundation positions Livent as a key player in the battery industry.

Moreover, Livent is expanding in Argentina, progressing with its ambitious 20,000 metric ton lithium carbonate expansion project. The completion of the initial 10,000 metric ton phase sets the stage for the first commercial volumes anticipated in early 2024.

Furthermore, Livent’s impressive third-quarter financials, with a robust $211.4 million in revenue and $87.4 million net income, showcase its strong market standing. TipRanks analysts also rate Livent a moderate buy, with an 84.8% upside potential. With EVs gaining traction, Livent’s pivotal role in lithium supply promises significant value for investors, and its plans to merge with Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF), an Australian lithium miner, aims to establish itself as a top-tier global lithium player.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Source: Olivier Le Moal/ShutterStock.com

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) stands out in the lithium sector with significant deposits. It recently focused its efforts on forming Lithium Americas Argentina (NYSE:LAAC). Focusing on the Thacker Pass project in Nevada, it boasts 16.1 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent. A major boost comes from a $650 million investment by General Motors (NYSE:GM), emphasizing its pivotal role in the EV battery supply chain.

Financially, Lithium Americas is boasting a robust $275.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as of October 2023. The company’s collaboration with General Motors is deepening, evidenced by an upcoming $330 million Tranche 2 investment, contingent on achieving certain milestones for Thacker Pass Phase 1. This financial strategy positions Lithium Americas as a forward-thinking innovator in the lithium industry.

Furthermore, TipRanks analysts rate Lithium Americas as a strong buy, seeing over 74% upside potential. This optimism, combined with strategic positioning and solid finances, positions Lithium Americas favorably in the dynamic lithium market.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Source: Shutterstock

In the lithium sector, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM) emerges as a major force. As one of the world’s top lithium producers, SQM is well-positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning demand from the EV revolution.

Moreover, SQM’s third-quarter financials, while reflecting some dips from prior quarters, continue to underscore the company’s enduring strength. It reported earnings of a robust $479.4 million and a gross profit of $753.6 million on revenues of a staggering $1.8 billion. Notably, SQM’s operations in the Salar de Atacama scored an Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) 75, showcasing its dedication to sustainable and responsible mining.

Expanding its capacity, SQM has ramped up lithium carbonate production to 200,000 metric tons per year, with plans to increase to 210,000 metric tons early in 2024. This boost aligns with rising lithium demand. Further, SQM is poised to start spodumene concentrate production at Mt. Holland this quarter, marking significant strides in its operational growth.

Ganfeng Lithium Group (GNENF)

Source: Shutterstock

Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS: GNENF), based in China, ranks among the world’s largest lithium product producers. The company has forged strategic alliances with leading battery and EV manufacturers, such as Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY), LG Chem, and TSLA. These alliances position Ganfeng as a key player in the lithium industry.

Moreover, the company is actively boosting its upstream lithium resources, aiming to increase the proportion of self-sourced lithium from 40% to 70% by 2025. This move, according to the S&P Global Market Intelligence report, is set to cut costs and improve profitability significantly.

Furthermore, Ganfeng Lithium has undertaken two major initiatives in the lithium battery sector. Firstly, it has approved a 10 gigawatt-hour lithium battery and energy storage project by its subsidiary, Ganfeng LiEnergy, renowned for cutting-edge lithium battery technology. Second, the group plans to spin off its LiEnergy battery unit, capitalizing on the higher market valuations for battery manufacturers. This strategic move showcases Ganfeng’s adaptability in the evolving market landscape.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 7 Lithium Stocks That Could be the Multibaggers in the Making appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.