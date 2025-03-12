7 Key Signs You’re Ready for a Pay Raise

You’ve been putting in the work — staying late, taking on extra projects and consistently delivering results. But when is the right time to ask for a raise?

Timing is everything, and there are key signs that indicate you’re in a strong position to negotiate a higher salary.

Whether you’re exceeding expectations or working hard at gaining new skills, here’s how to know when it’s time to ask for a well-earned pay increase.

You’re the Silent Power Player

If you’re the kind of employee who constantly makes yourself helpful and valuable, it might be time for a raise.

“Think about your career journey, if your boss relies on you during crunch time or you’re consistently tapped for high-stakes projects, that’s not luck — it’s leverage,” according to Patrice Williams Lindo, CEO of Career Nomad.

You Continuously Exceed Performance Expectations

If you’ve been consistently beating your key performance indicators (KPIs), hitting targets or going beyond your role, you’ve demonstrated exceptional value to the company, according to Alari Aho, an HR expert and CEO at Toggl Hire.

Employers tend to reward those employees who help the company attain its goals, and if your performance shows this, then maybe it’s time to ask for a salary raise, Aho said.

“Be prepared to provide measurable results, like revenue growth, increased efficiency or cost savings to back up your move.”

You’ve Rebranded Your Role

If you don’t wait for a promotion or title shift to step up to the role you want or to take on more tasks, it may be time to ask for a raise, Lindo said.

“You decide that you’re not just going to do your job but transform what the role means. You’re adding value that deserves a financial reward. If your responsibilities have expanded but your paycheck hasn’t, it’s time to speak up. Your career has upgraded and your salary deserves an upgrade too.”

Your Skills and Expertise Have Grown Significantly

If you have acquired new credentials, mastered new skills or broadened your area of expertise, you have increased your market value, Aho said. Companies benefit when workers upskill and bring new knowledge into the company, so your pay should also be adjusted accordingly.

“When negotiating for a salary raise, identify ways on how you have contributed to business success,” Aho said.

You’ve Outgrown Your Job Title

If your LinkedIn profile feels like it needs an upgrade and your contributions have surpassed your job description, don’t wait for your employer to notice — lead the conversation, Lindo insisted.

“Your title and your salary should reflect your impact. Make a choice and be without limits. Create your own options; look for the opportunity to create your own path.”

You’re a Magnet for Mentorship and Influence

When your peers and even leadership come to you for guidance, it’s a sign you’re already performing at the next level, Lindo assured. “This influence is currency — use it to negotiate your raise.”

“Getting consistent compliments from your colleagues and seniors and achieving strong performance reviews are definite signs that your work is valued,” Aho said.

Now make sure that value translates into a raise. “Record e-mails, testimonials or performance appraisals that can help you reinforce your case,” Aho said.

Even when you’re doing a great job, if 12 to 18 months have passed since your last raise, it’s time for a salary review, Aho said.

“Your compensation has to keep up with inflation, industry standards and your experience. If your employer continues to give raises and you’ve been overlooked, it’s your cue to bring it up.”

The Market Says You’re Worth More

If your industry pays higher for your skills, gather the data and present it, Lindo suggested. Be ready to articulate not just what you do, but the measurable impact of your work. “Numbers speak louder than opinions,” she said.

