7 Key Signs Your Home Isn’t Ready for Selling

With mortgage interest rates declining some at the end of 2024, the sluggish housing market is starting to see some movement again. Homeowners may be considering getting ready to sell this year.

While wanting to sell and being ready to sell are two different things — the fact is, if you haven’t touched a thing in your home in some years, if you’ve been putting off maintenance or upgrades, you might find that your home isn’t as ready to sell as you’d like.

Real estate experts offered seven key signs that you should probably hold off selling until you fix these issues first.

Your Home Lacks Curb Appeal

While appearances can be deceiving, it’s undeniable that first impressions make a huge difference in a buyer’s decision. According to Nick Wemyss, a Realtor at Intero Real Estate Services, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, “If your home’s exterior appears neglected and dated, potential buyers may never even get out of the car when visiting your home.”

Curb appeal issues can include:

Overgrown and dying landscaping

Peeling exterior paint

Cracked or stained driveways

Front door is in poor condition

Dirty or damaged windows

Missing or damaged roof shingles

He recommended addressing as many of these issues as possible before selling, starting with the inexpensive upgrades first (power-washing surfaces, landscaping) and then moving on to more expensive ones if need be.

Your Home Smells Bad

If your curb appeal is dialed in but a buyer walks in to get a whiff of pet dander, cigarette smoke or mildew, “it’s an instant turnoff,” according to Sergio Aguinaga, the owner and founder of Michigan Houses For Cash. He recommended a deep clean and running an air purifier before ever letting people walk through.

Water Stains

If it smells like mold, it’s probably coming from a water leak somewhere, Aguinaga said, and you’ll want to address that.

“Water stains on walls or ceilings are a red flag for leaks or mold. Buyers will start wondering what else is wrong with your house. It’s best to fix the issue and repaint so they don’t jump to conclusions.”

Your Lighting Is Dim or Outdated

Lighting is another sign that you might turn away a buyer. “A dark, gloomy home feels sad and unwelcoming,” Aguinaga said.

Swap out dim bulbs for bright LED ones and let in as much natural light as possible.

Outdated or Inefficient Appliances

While buyers understand that they may have to put some money into upgrades themselves, if the remaining appliances in the home are outdated or inefficient, it can be a turn off for buyers, according to Aleks Grigoriev, a real estate expert with Sell House Fast DC.

“Buyers tend to want a home that won’t require immediate repairs or upgrades, and appliances are one of the first things they’ll inspect. For instance, 57% of homebuyers say energy-efficient appliances are a major factor when deciding on a home, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR),” he said. If your appliances are 10 or more years old, it may be time to replace them.

If replacing appliances entirely isn’t in your budget, at least consider updating one or two of the major ones — such as the fridge or stove, Grigoriev said. “Alternatively, giving them a deep clean or making small repairs can make a huge difference in the overall presentation.”

Clutter and Crowding

While it can be difficult to set up your home for sale if you’re still living in it, clutter and disorganization works against your ability to sell. Even if you have to temporarily put some things in storage, Wemyss suggested that potential buyers “should be able to walk in and imagine their life in your home.”

Do what you need to do reorganize, shuffle and clear away the clutter if you’re still living in it. If you can move out, ideally have the home professionally staged or find staging tips online to do it yourself.

Your Home Hasn’t Been Properly Maintained

If there are visible signs of wear and tear (such as cracks in the walls, leaky faucets or broken windows), potential buyers may question how well the home has been maintained overall, Grigoriev warned.

“A study by the National Association of Home Builders found that 87% of homebuyers say they prefer a home that’s move-in ready, which means addressing repairs is crucial before selling.”

Do your best to fix small, noticeable issues to prevent potential buyers from seeing them as red flags, he said.

One or more of these warning signs suggests you’ve got more work to do before putting your house on the market.

