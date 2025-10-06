7 Items You Need To Buy During Lowe’s Member Week

Lowe’s Member Week takes place from Oct. 9 through Oct. 15, giving members plenty of opportunities to scoop up enticing budget-friendly discounts. Whether you are a professional contractor or an adventurous DIYer, there’s probably a great deal for you. These are some of the top Lowe’s items to put in your shopping cart during the store’s Member Week.

Kobalt 4-Tool Combo Kit With Soft Case

Price: $299

This toolkit comes with a half-inch drill, quarter-inch impact driver, reciprocating saw, saw blade, battery, charger, LED flashlight and soft storage bag. It has the four 24-volt tools you need for a home improvement project and they are all wireless, so you don’t have to worry about finding a power source.

The toolkit has more than 120 reviews with an average rating of 4.7 stars.

“It is an EXCELLENT [sic] combo of some very regularly needed tools,” one reviewer said. “I’ve only had regular chuck drills before and this impact driver is a dream.”

Kilz 2 All-Purpose Water-Based Wall and Ceiling Primer

Price: $99

If you are looking for a primer that you can use on your wall and ceiling, few options beat the interior/exterior Kilz 2 Wall and Ceiling Primer, which is available at Lowe’s. It’s the material you put on walls and ceilings right before painting them to ensure there aren’t any light or medium stains. It dries in about 30 minutes and will be ready for a topcoat of paint in about an hour.

The product gives you five gallons of a water-based primer and it has received plenty of positive reviews. The KILZ 2 product has almost 4,000 reviews, with an average rating of 4.7 stars.

“I just finished painting the entranceway, walls going up the stairs and the upstairs hallways of our house with Kilz 2. These walls hadn’t been painted in 25 years; They had many scuff marks [and] had to be patched in many areas. I washed the walls twice, then used the primer. I am very impressed! The coverage was amazing!” one reviewer said.

Blackstone Culinary Omnivore Griddle

Price: $549

Outdoor cooking gets a lot easier with the four-burner Blackstone Griddle. The 36-inch grill has wheels at the bottom, making it easy to move around and it has a new culinary design that is exclusive to Lowe’s. It comes with electric push button ignition and has built-in wind guards that prevent wrapping and require less fuel to maintain high heat.

The griddle has received more than 10,000 reviews, with an average rating of 4.6 stars.

“This thing is a game changer for a larger family. The large cooking area comes in clutch for big dinners and cuts down on cook time,” one reviewer said.

Cali Aqua Tough Premium North Shore Oak Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring

Price: $71.07 for 10 planks

Cali Aqua Tough Plank Flooring can be a big upgrade for many owners and the current discount makes it more affordable per square foot. You can decide if you want to install the flooring on your own or have the pros take care of it for you.

This flooring has received 60 reviews, averaging 4.4 stars.

“I love the color and the range of grain detail is superior. VERY [sic] easy to work with/install. Looks [and] feels like it will deliver on durability. Seems well worth the price difference over lower end flooring,” one reviewer said.

Holiday Living White Incandescent Plug-In Christmas String Lights

Price: $3.98

Christmas lights are a hot item as the holidays get closer, with more than 5,000 of these particular Holiday Living Christmas lights purchased at Lowe’s over the past week. These 100-count lights are 20.62 feet wide and require a power source.

It’s hard to find Christmas string lights with consistently high reviews, but these lights fit the bill. The average rating is 4.6 stars across more than 600 reviews. While you’ll find bigger savings with other products, these Christmas string lights are affordable and effective, making them easy to include in the shopping cart before you check out.

“I’m glad someone is still making incandescent holiday lights. The glow of these lights is much warmer than any LED lights I’ve seen on the market,” one reviewer said.

Style Selections Mount True Mirrored Rectangle Medicine Cabinet

Price: $69.99

This medicine cabinet is a trending pick on Lowe’s that is 15.75 inches wide and 25.75 inches tall. It has a mirror on the front and two adjustable shelves in the cabinet. It comes fully assembled, so you can install it quickly.

The medicine cabinet has an average rating of 4.3 stars across more than 600 reviews.

“We needed to replace a bathroom medicine cabinet, but didn’t want to get a second mortgage to pay for it. This was a simple white cabinet at a fair price. It was easy to install using toggle bolts for two of the holes and screws into a stud for the other two. We were very pleased with the cabinet,” one reviewer said.

Frigidaire Gallery Single Gas Wall Oven

Price: $2,159

This 24-inch, self-cleaning stainless steel gas wall oven is suitable for baking and cooking. There is a convenient drop-down door storage compartment right below the oven cavity, so you don’t have to bend down to access cookware and bakeware. A responsive touch screen control panel makes it easy to adjust key settings.

It comes with a limited 1-year warranty. The wall oven has more than 500 reviews, averaging 4.6 stars.

“I had to replace a 27-year-old oven and found the Frigidaire to be a great choice. Lots of features and it fits the space perfectly. It has performed well so far,” one reviewer said.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

