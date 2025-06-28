7 Items Millennials Are Buying Secondhand To Avoid Tariffs

Tariffs are taxes imposed by a government on goods and services imported from other countries, and they have a direct effect on what you pay. According to the Tax Foundation, the Trump tariffs amount to an average tax increase of nearly $1,200 per U.S. household in 2025.

Be Aware: 7 Items You Won’t Be Able To Find in Stores Due To China Tariffs

Try This: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

One way that millennials are pushing back is by skipping new purchases and heading straight to thrift stores. Even though 68% of Gen Z and millennials already buy used items, according to ThredUp’s 2025 Resale Report, tariffs will only drive more young people to visit secondhand stores.

Here are some of the items millennials may be buying secondhand to avoid getting hit by rising prices.

1. Furniture

Tariffs on imported furniture, especially from countries like China, have made brand-new couches, desks and bed frames more expensive. Instead of spending thousands on new furniture, many millennials are shopping at Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and local thrift stores to get similar items at a fraction of the price. Plus, vintage or upcycled furniture often adds more character to a space than mass-produced pieces.

Explore More: Surprising Items People Are Stocking Up on Before Tariff Pains Hit — Is It Smart?

2. Clothing and Shoes

Platforms like Poshmark, Depop and ThredUp make it easy to buy (and sell) gently used clothing, especially name-brand items that might be out of budget otherwise. Plus, since you can sell your own stuff too, it feels more like swapping than spending.

3. Electronics

New laptops, tablets and phones can get hit hard with tariffs and supply chain issues. As a result, refurbished and secondhand electronics are seeing a surge in popularity. Millennials are now using sites like eBay, Back Market and Swappa to find used or certified refurbished gadgets that work just as well as new ones but come at a lower cost.

4. Appliances

Appliances like refrigerators, washers and vacuums can also be pretty expensive when tariffs hit. For millennials who are moving into new spaces or replacing old appliances, buying from local buy-sell groups or discount appliance outlets will typically make more financial sense than buying brand new.

5. Books and Textbooks

Books and textbooks aren’t immune to price hikes either. Even though books are exempt from the latest U.S. tariffs, printing materials may still face duties and affect publishers.

To avoid getting hit by higher prices, millennials are buying used books from places like ThriftBooks, AbeBooks or their local library’s sale section. Sites like Amazon and eBay also offer used copies of popular titles at steep discounts.

6. Home Decor and Kitchenware

Imported home decor goods like rugs, dishes and light fixtures have all seen price increases thanks to tariffs. For example, Accent Decor said it is implementing a 5% tariff surcharge on new orders beginning in June.

So, instead of hitting up big-box stores, many millennials are decorating their homes with secondhand finds. Thrift stores and flea markets are often full of unique and high-quality pieces you can’t find at Target or other home decor stores.

7. Outdoor Gear and Fitness Equipment

Outdoor gear and fitness equipment like hiking backpacks, yoga mats and stationary bikes can be pretty pricey when you buy them brand new. And now, with tariffs making things even more expensive, millennials who want to stay active without overspending are heading to resale shops like Play It Again Sports, OfferUp and REI’s used gear program. These items are often gently used and still in great condition.

Secondhand Is the New Normal

You can find almost anything used now: Clothes, furniture, tech. And most of the time, it still looks great and works just fine. So before you drop full price on something new, check your local thrift store, go on Facebook Marketplace or scroll through Poshmark. You might find exactly what you need (minus the extra cost).

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Items Millennials Are Buying Secondhand To Avoid Tariffs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.