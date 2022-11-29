7 Inexpensive Gifts That Don’t Seem Cheap

Finding the perfect gift doesn’t come easy for everyone. Some may need extra help finding great gifts for those on their lists. Ideally, the gift shouldn’t look like something you dug out of your closet either. While it doesn’t need to be incredibly expensive, it should appear to be valuable to the gift recipient.

We’ve rounded up the best inexpensive, yet chic, gifts you can purchase this year.

Colored Glassware

Courtney Mason, general manager and vice president at The Spruce, said a 2022 home décor trend still going strong is colored glassware. Consider purchasing a set of shatter-resistant wine glasses as an affordable gift, especially for the party hosts or poolside sippers in your life.

Coffee Press

Do you know someone who loves coffee? Mason recommends purchasing a budget-friendly coffee press, which can be found at stores like West Elm, for their easy, environmentally friendly take on daily coffee routines.

Ceramic Coffee Mug

A coffee mug goes great with gifting a coffee press. Katie Holdefehr, associate editorial director at Real Simple, said a beautiful ceramic mug, particularly a reusable one, can save hundreds of single-use cups from the landfill. Such a mug also is safe for the dishwasher and microwave, meaning cups of coffee easily can be reheated as needed.

“It’s the minute details, like the ceramic mug’s satisfying heft and organic texture, which make a ritual as simple as sipping coffee feel like an everyday luxury,” Holdefehr said.

Shower Steamers

Many individuals will give bath bombs to their loved ones as a luxurious way to unwind and relax. If you have friends who are constantly on the go, Holdefehr recommends treating these friends with a set of shower steamers instead.

Shower steamers are usually sold in a set and made with essential oils. The moment hot water hits these essential oil-infused bars, it releases the scents and sets the mood for the entire day.

Simple Syrups

Looking for an alternative to purchasing a bottle of wine for a friend or family member? Betsy Cribb, homes and features editor at Southern Living, recommends giving simple syrups.

Cribb recommends the organic syrups sold by Daysie, which come in flavors including coconut almond and Madagascar vanilla. Cribb said these will elevate even the most basic cup of coffee and make for a thoughtful hostess gift.

Sherpa Slippers

Sherpa slippers are a win-win for gift givers and recipients. These slippers are trendy, budget friendly and comfortable to wear.

“When in doubt, step into comfort,” Mason said. “You’ll ensure a happy recipient at the end of the day, no matter who you’re gifting it to.”

Hand Cream

“A really nice hand cream is one of those little luxuries everyone appreciates but so few people will splurge on for themselves,” Holdefehr said. “Go ahead and get your loved ones the indulgent extras they deserve.”

