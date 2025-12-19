7 Incredible Perks of Being a Microsoft Employee

Microsoft employees receive seriously competitive benefits. In addition to standards like healthcare coverage — including 100% paid preventative care — generous paid time off and a 401(k) plan, the tech giant offers extras that might tempt you to apply for a job immediately.

In fact, the company topped Forbes’ 2025 World’s Best Employers list, likely largely in part to the generous perks offered. Here’s a look at seven extraordinary benefits offered to Microsoft employees.

Child Care Assistance

On average, U.S. families spend 8.9%-16% of their median income on full-day care for just one child, according to the Department of Labor. However, all U.S. benefits-eligible Microsoft employees are eligible to receive childcare subsidies of 10%-20% — depending on the child’s age — when enrolled with one of several national providers.

Any applicable discounts can also be stacked under the company’s “PRIME Program,” aka the Preferred Recreation Invitations for Microsoft Employees Program. In some cases, Prime Program discounts might double the Microsoft subsidy, which can result in serious savings.

Check Out: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According To Codie Sanchez

Read Next: 8 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

401(k) Match

Offered to corporate and retail employees, Microsoft matches 50% of every pre-tax and/or Roth dollar workers contribute to their 401(k), up to the IRS annual basic deferral limit. In 2025, this means employees can contribute up to $23,500 and Microsoft will provide an $11,750 match.

This is amazing, but that’s not all. Employees are 100% vested from the start, meaning every 401(k) contribution and Microsoft match are theirs if and when they leave the company.

Tuition Assistance

Full-time and part-time Microsoft employees on the U.S. payroll are eligible to receive reimbursement for tuition and other relevant out-of-pocket expenses.

Corporate employees can be reimbursed up to $5,250 for undergraduate coursework, $10,000 for a combination of undergraduate and graduate courses or $10,000 for graduate coursework per year. Retail employees are able to receive up to $5,250 for undergraduate or graduate coursework per calendar year.

Perks+

Microsoft has a “Perks+” program that reimburses employees for items and services in a wide variety of categories — i.e., caregiving, clothing and shoes, lifestyle products, skills development, sustainable lifestyle, well-being services and more. This benefit is offered to full-time and part-time corporate employees, full-time retail employees, interns and visiting researchers.

Annual benefit amounts are $1,500 for corporate employees, $500 for full-time retail employees and $400 for full-time interns and visiting researchers.

Employee Giving

Microsoft employees are encouraged to give back to causes close to their heart. The company offers a one-to-one match limit of up to a combined $15,000 — or local equivalent — per eligible employee annually, volunteer time matched at $25 per hour and the ability to purchase and donate items from the Microsoft store or a company store, where legally permissible.

Fertility and Family Building

All U.S. benefits-eligible part- and full-time Microsoft employees and their eligible spouse or domestic partners can receive fertility coverage, assuming they are enrolled in certain health plans. This benefit includes a lifetime limit of two Smart Cycles — individual services, tests, technology and treatment needed to have a baby — per family, with an additional Smart Cycle if the first two don’t end in a live birth.

Pet Insurance

At Microsoft, healthcare coverage isn’t just for humans. All U.S. Microsoft employees — including retail, interns and visiting researchers — and their spouse or domestic partner can enroll in the MetLife Pet Insurance at a discounted rate.

Coverage includes accidents, illnesses and routine vet visits for dogs, cats and some exotic animals. As an added bonus, the premium is eligible for reimbursement through the Perks+ program.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Incredible Perks of Being a Microsoft Employee

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.