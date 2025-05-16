7 High-Powered Growth Stocks I'd Never Sell

Investing in the stock market requires extraordinary patience. Warren Buffett didn't become a billionaire until decades after purchasing the struggling textile company Berkshire Hathaway and transforming it into a diversified holding company powerhouse. His patience has paid off spectacularly. A $1,000 investment in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 would be worth over $42 million today, demonstrating the incredible power of compounding returns over time.

The investing lesson is clear. When you discover a genuine winner, resist the urge to sell. Small growth companies can evolve into mid-cap powerhouses that eventually mature into stable, dividend-paying large caps, creating enormous wealth for patient shareholders along the way.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

With this philosophy in mind, here are seven high-powered growth stocks I own and plan to never sell.

Dominating the lunar economy

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) dominates the lunar economy as one of the only private companies to successfully land on the Moon, providing critical infrastructure and logistics for NASA's Artemis program. With exclusive contracts and first-mover advantage in lunar commercialization, the company is positioned to benefit from the developing multitrillion-dollar space economy. As lunar missions accelerate and space commerce expands, Intuitive Machines offers investors exposure to an entirely new frontier of economic activity that's just beginning to unfold.

Enterprise AI powerhouse

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to solve complex data problems for governments and Fortune 500 companies, with the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) driving explosive commercial growth. The company's software is becoming increasingly indispensable for organizations managing vast amounts of data, creating sticky, high-margin revenue streams. As AI adoption accelerates across every industry, Palantir's early dominance in enterprise AI positions it as a long-term beneficiary of this tech revolution.

End-to-end space solutions

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) provides end-to-end space solutions from launch services to satellite manufacturing, capturing multiple revenue streams across the space value chain. The company's reliable Electron rocket and expanding reusability program offer cost-effective access to space for the growing small satellite market. With space becoming increasingly commercial and Rocket Lab's integrated approach to space infrastructure, the company stands to benefit from every aspect of humanity's expansion beyond Earth.

Autonomous delivery leader

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ: SERV) leads autonomous delivery through proven sidewalk robots that are already generating revenue in major cities. The company's partnership with Uber provides immediate distribution and validation, while AI-powered robots solve the last-mile delivery challenge plaguing e-commerce and food delivery. As urban density increases and labor costs rise, Serve Robotics' autonomous delivery network represents the future of urban logistics.

Urban air mobility pioneer

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) pioneers electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for urban air mobility, with a $6 billion order backlog and partnerships with major operators. The company's Midnight aircraft offers a revolutionary solution to urban congestion, while the collaboration with Palantir Technologies positions it as a tech company rather than a traditional aviation entity. As cities become increasingly congested and sustainable transportation gains priority, Archer Aviation stands to transform how people move through urban environments.

eVTOL manufacturing excellence

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) complements Archer Aviation in the eVTOL space with its advanced aircraft technology and strategic partnership with Toyota for manufacturing. The company has achieved significant regulatory milestones and operational testing, positioning it as a leader in the coming urban air mobility revolution. With proven technology and strong financial backing, Joby represents another avenue to invest in the transformation of urban transportation.

Quantum computing pioneer

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) develops quantum computing systems that could revolutionize fields from drug discovery to financial modeling, with cloud-based access making quantum computing commercially viable. The company's hybrid classical-quantum approach and partnerships with major corporations position it at the forefront of the quantum computing race. As quantum computing moves from theoretical to practical applications, Rigetti offers investors exposure to a technology that could fundamentally change how we solve complex computational problems.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intuitive Machines right now?

Before you buy stock in Intuitive Machines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intuitive Machines wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $620,719!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $829,511!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 170% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

George Budwell has positions in Archer Aviation, Intuitive Machines, Joby Aviation, Palantir Technologies, Rigetti Computing, Rocket Lab USA, Serve Robotics, and Toyota Motor. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies, Serve Robotics, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Rocket Lab USA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.