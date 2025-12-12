7 Gifts from Five Below That Even Grown-Ups Will Love

While you love the prices at Five Below, you might not have many teens or tweens on your holiday shopping list. You’re majorly bummed that you can’t purchase most gifts at such a low price — the name of the store (generally) says it all — but, hey, that’s the burden of knowing so many grown-ups. But here’s the good news: Five Below isn’t just for the youngsters. It also has plenty of items that the young-at-heart and even stodgier adults can enjoy.

From gifts that put a fun and colorful twist on everyday essentials to useful items at unbeatable prices, there’s something for every adult on your list. Time to load up your carts with holiday cheer and gifts that will prove Five Below truly has something for everyone.

1. Color Knit Hat, $5

Regardless of age, everyone needs to stay warm in the winter — and most of us want to look good while doing it. These knit hats, which are available in classic red, green, black and brown, are practical winter wear that every adult needs. They’re cozy and cost-effective, and they make the perfect stocking stuffer.

2. Suede Scuff Slippers, $7

Though these slippers cost a little more than the average item at Five Below, they’re a must-have for any grown-up. After all, grown-ups like to keep their feet warm and enjoy arch support, right? These lined slippers offer both, along with a relaxed, bohemian look in brown or pink. They’re an affordable upgrade that feels surprisingly luxe.

3. Thick Hair Elastic Band 20-Pack, $2

A pack of hair ties might not seem like the most exciting gift to pull out of your stocking — but anyone who has ever had to pull their hair off their face while pulling weeds or washing dishes knows that a durable hair tie is an essential item. Designed for thicker hair, these hair ties won’t easily break or pinch, which is a gift in and of itself.

4. Hello Kitty and Friends Clip-On Blind Plush (Styles May Vary), $5

Most adults today grew up with Hello Kitty, and many also have trouble remembering where they put their keys. How do these factors relate? With this blind-box clip-on plush, they get an adorable Hello Kitty character plush doll that hooks easily onto most key rings. The bright, cute design makes keys harder to lose and adds a little bit of joy to everyday life.

5. Mini Flap Handbag, $5

Just because someone is an adult doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy a night on the town (as long as they’re home by 9 p.m.). This small, stylish handbag is perfect for outings where all they need are the essentials: a wallet, phone and keys. It’s trendy, compact and surprisingly chic for the price, and they’re almost guaranteed to get a few compliments.

6. No Wi-Fi Workbook Vol. 2, $5

If there’s one thing most grown-ups could use more of, it’s time away from their screens. This workbook boasts “tech-free playtime” with more than 100 puzzles designed to stimulate the brain and spark creativity — no phones allowed. The adults in your life will appreciate the analog downtime, and you might want to grab one for yourself, too.

7. Journal With Pen, $5

Whether they use this journal as a bullet journal or a place to write down their deepest thoughts, the adults in your life will appreciate this professional-looking journal and pen set — available in black, blue, green and red. It’s polished, practical and budget-friendly, making it an easy pick for anyone on your list.

Editor’s note: Product pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

