7 Financial Lessons To Teach Your Kids if You Want To Leave Legacy Wealth

If you’re planning to pass wealth down to your children or grandchildren, don’t wait until it’s time to draft the will. Financial literacy, budgeting skills and a healthy mindset around money are critical tools that should be taught early.

Here are seven important financial lessons, according to financial and estate planning experts, to teach your kids if you want to leave legacy wealth.

Start With Budgeting and Saving: Stewardship Begins Early

Teaching kids the basics of budgeting and saving isn’t just practical — it’s transformational. It shapes how they view money, work and responsibility, according to Jason Hester, managing partner at Balefire Wealth.

He recommends a simple three-bucket allowance system — spend, save, give — to introduce “the value of trade-offs and delayed gratification, helping children see money as a tool, not a toy.”

Hester also encourages age-appropriate conversations around household budgets, shared goals, and the cost of choices.

Budgeting is also key to financial discipline, according to William London, an estate planning attorney and partner at Kimura London & White LLP. “Often, I counsel clients that the benefit of an inheritance depends on the next generation being able to handle it with financial prudence. Without financial discipline, large inheritances are quickly lost,” London said.

Credit and Debt: Teach Control Before Exposure

In an age of instant gratification, young people must learn self-control when it comes to credit, Hester said.

“Teens must learn the true cost of debt and the implications of borrowing before they are handed a credit card or student loan,” he said.

He guides families to use controlled tools to teach how credit works, such as adding a child as an authorized user on a parent’s card.

In the estate planning process, London has seen poor credit scores or high debt loads undermine a young adult’s ability to build wealth, even if they come from a well-off family.

Invest Early To Show the Power of Compound Growth

According to Hester, “One of the greatest gifts you can give your children is the understanding of compound interest.” He suggests parents use simple, real-life investment projections to show how small, consistent contributions made in youth can yield exponential results over time.

However, “it’s not just about money,” he said, “it’s about shaping the kind of mindset that sees risk, reward and responsibility through a generational lens.”

Build Financial Independence and Entrepreneurial Thinking

Hester approaches legacy planning differently than some financial advisors might, saying, “Legacy isn’t what you leave to your kids, it’s what you build in them.”

He says anyone with a significant estate to leave should encourage entrepreneurial thinking at a young age, whether through summer jobs, small side hustles, or even school projects with real financial stakes.

London agrees. “Exposing children to the mechanics of running a business teaches them that wealth is something that can be created rather than just inherited.”

Move From Wealth Transfer to Legacy Transformation

The most successful wealth transitions are about more than tax strategies and trust structures, Hester explained. They’re about passing on the values and vision behind the wealth.

He recommends building strong family communication systems and clarifying shared values. “We help families establish rhythms of governance — family meetings, legacy letters, giving strategies, and multigenerational planning,” he said.

Nurture a Wealth-Creating Attitude

London wants his clients to understand that legacy planning is about more than just building financial wealth — it’s also about nurturing the underlying values that support it. “I encourage families to have open discussions about their financial situations, the role of philanthropy and their goals for the influence of their legacy,” he said.

He helps clients structure their estate plans to include family mission statements, charitable giving, and educational trusts. “When children understand that wealth is a means of supporting future generations and making a positive difference, they are more likely to preserve and increase it,” he said.

Define Your Family’s Impact

It’s also important to “define your family’s impact,” Hester said, which means investing in people, communities and causes that align with your values.

“Give generously and live with legacy-minded intentionality. When these cornerstones are aligned, wealth becomes more than something you pass on — it becomes something your family multiplies, together.”

