7 Examples of Financial Advisor Branding Statements

Cultivating a personal brand can help advisors stand out in a competitive landscape. The most successful businesses understand the value of a highly recognizable, trusted brand image for attracting new clients. An impactful financial advisor branding statement can help you clearly convey what your business stands for and the value you offer to prospective clients.

What Is a Branding Statement?

A branding statement is a concise statement that neatly encapsulates who you are, what you do and what makes your business unique. A well-crafted branding statement conveys your firm's mission, values and key selling points.

Financial advisors may develop a branding statement that represents their firm as a whole. They could also write a separate personal branding statement for themselves.

Your firm's branding statement communicates what your business does and how you meet your clients' needs. A personal brand statement is an opportunity to demonstrate your personality and what you're most passionate about when it comes to helping clients.

Importance of a Brand Statement for Financial Advisors

Financial services is a highly competitive industry. If you want to succeed, you have to give prospective clients clear reasons to choose your business over another advisor's. A branding statement helps you to crystallize your messaging for maximum impact.

Developing a brand statement allows you to:

Emphasize your expertise to your target audience

Put your skills and unique value proposition in the spotlight

Demonstrate the value you offer to your clients

The best brand statements for advisors are memorable or "sticky," meaning their message lingers with prospective clients. Stickiness is an important characteristic in building your advisor brand, as prospects who remember you may be more likely to seek out your services.

It's important to remember that a brand statement is different from a slogan or tagline. Brand statements are concise, but still detailed. Meanwhile a slogan or tagline is usually a catchy phrase that's designed to grab attention.

Financial Advisor Branding Statement Examples

A branding statement is typically brief, no more than one to three sentences. So it's important to choose your words carefully. Having some examples of financial advisor branding statements to follow can help you decide what to include:

Example #1

I help clients develop tailor-made financial plans that are designed to move with them through each stage of life. I excel in empowering clients to take control of their financial destinies with confidence.

Example #2

My passion lies in helping families with young children build a more secure financial future. I sweat the big stuff for you, from college planning to retirement planning, so you can manage the smaller stuff and enjoy life.

Example #3

I assist high-net-worth clients with developing long-term plans for wealth preservation that also allow them to further their philanthropic goals. My approach is proactive and client-centric. And my focus is on helping you create a comprehensive estate plan that incorporates a legacy of giving.

Example #4

My clients' financial well-being is a number one priority. I specialize in helping them develop custom pathways to reach their objectives. It's my goal to ensure that you're fully prepared for not only your financial future, but the here and now.

Example #5

I work with young, unmarried professionals who need a dedicated problem-solver to help them navigate the challenges of creating a financial plan. My clients rely on me to help them produce results that align with their goals, needs and risk profile.

Example #6

I help pre-retirees navigate the transition period from their working years to retirement as smoothly as possible. That includes developing a game plan for claiming Social Security benefits and timing retirement plan withdrawals to ensure maximum growth.

Example #7

I help clients who are getting a late start on retirement planning get caught up, so they're not shortchanging their financial goals. I understand the challenges of delaying retirement savings and offer realistic, proactive solutions for gaining ground.

How to Write a Financial Advisor Branding Statement

Writing a branding statement requires some internal reflection and research to make sure you're conveying what you want to say clearly and effectively. Here are five general tips that can help you craft a branding statement that sticks with prospects and clients alike:

Think with your target audience in mind. Who is your ideal client? What messaging is most likely to convince that person to choose your firm over another advisor's? How you answer those questions can help you draft your brand statement.

Who is your ideal client? What messaging is most likely to convince that person to choose your firm over another advisor's? How you answer those questions can help you draft your brand statement. Look at the competition. Pick three to five of your top competitors and review their branding statements. Where do you see similarities? What are the key differences? How would you feel reading each of these messages as a prospective client? Comparing competitor branding statements may spark inspiration for what to include in yours.

Pick three to five of your top competitors and review their branding statements. Where do you see similarities? What are the key differences? How would you feel reading each of these messages as a prospective client? Comparing competitor branding statements may spark inspiration for what to include in yours. Assess your values, mission and strengths. Your branding statement is a chance to highlight your strengths and broadcast your core message. Consider what you value most and what makes you unique, then use that to start formulating a first draft.

Your branding statement is a chance to highlight your strengths and broadcast your core message. Consider what you value most and what makes you unique, then use that to start formulating a first draft. Ask for feedback. It never hurts to have a second set of eyes look at your branding statement, and offer feedback on where you might be able to improve. If you have one, you could ask your mentor, or reach out to another advisor in your network who's willing to review your branding statement.

It never hurts to have a second set of eyes look at your branding statement, and offer feedback on where you might be able to improve. If you have one, you could ask your mentor, or reach out to another advisor in your network who's willing to review your branding statement. Modify as needed. Don't be afraid to change up your branding statement if your business's values, mission or niche change. You don't have to do a complete rebrand. But you should make sure that your branding statement is always aligned with what your business is about.

If you're having trouble creating your statement, you might consider working with a professional branding agency. Branding agencies can help you flesh out a winning brand image from scratch and manage it for optimal results.

Bottom Line

Creating a brand statement for yourself or your firm can help you forge stronger connections with the prospective clients you'd like to serve. Whether you use the examples included here as a blueprint or develop a template of your own, taking time to develop a financial advisor branding statement can help you connect with more targeted prospects.

Tips for Growing Your Advisory Business

Cultivating your brand image is a facet of business development for financial advisors. Business development spans all of the things you do to encourage growth, from conducting marketing research to tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) to building strategic partnerships. Having a business development plan can help you scale at a pace that's realistic and comfortable for your firm.

