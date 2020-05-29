7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Once again, U.S. stocks are rallying, with the S&P 500 up over 2% in this shortened week and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining almost twice as much. And once again, corporate earnings reports don’t seem to be much of a driver.

As has been the case for most of this earnings season, investor reaction to earnings reports themselves has been rather muted. There were a couple of exceptions. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) soared 27% on Wednesday after a blowout Q1 report. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) fell 12% the following day on soft guidance.

But among major names, investors mostly shrugged. Dollar General (NYSE:DG) posted same-store sales growth over 20% and its stock still dropped over 1%.

Investors seem to be looking past near-term earnings. That may change next week, as a number of companies with short-term pandemic tailwinds take center stage.

After all, the market rally off March lows has come as the market looks forward to better days. For many of these companies, however, the good times should have arrived already. And that could set up some potential declines if results fall short of expectations — or even if investors take the opportunity to sell the news.

Here are the seven key earnings reports to watch in what should be an interesting week:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM )

(NASDAQ: ) CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD )

(NASDAQ: ) Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB )

(NYSE: ) Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO )

(NASDAQ: ) DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU )

(NASDAQ: ) MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB )

(NASDAQ: ) Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Zoom Video

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, June 2, after market close

One of the market’s biggest “pandemic plays” gets its first big test on Tuesday afternoon. Among large-cap stocks, Zoom Video has been the third-best performer so far in 2020, rising 140%. Only DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and vaccine developer Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) have done better.

But ZM stock has pulled back a bit in recent sessions, part of a broader rotation out of short-term winners. And that sets up an interesting fiscal first quarter release.

After all, expectations are going to be sky-high. Zoom already has disclosed that its usage soared from 10 million daily participants in December to over 300 million in March.

The questions are: How many of those users are paying? And how many will stick around as normalcy returns? With ZM trading at a staggering 74x trailing twelve-month revenue, Zoom needs to offer impressive answers on Tuesday.

CrowdStrike

Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, June 2, after market close

CrowdStrike stock is another 2020 winner, gaining 59% year-to-date. As with Zoom, the pandemic is seen as a positive catalyst, as enterprises look to manage the security risks created by employees working from home.

Unlike Zoom stock, however, CRWD still sits below all-time highs reached last year. Valuation certainly is stretched, at 34x revenue. But a potentially transformative company in the growing cybersecurity space could see that valuation expand if optimism continues to grow.

A big report on Tuesday along with strong guidance, would seem to be a step in that direction. But it’s worth considering the trading in fellow cybersecurity play Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) on Thursday afternoon.

That company handily beat analyst estimates and gave an above-consensus outlook. Shares dropped 1.6% in the after-hours session. It may take a monster quarter from CrowdStrike to extend the rally. As OKTA shows, even that might not be enough.

Campbell Soup

Source: HeinzTeh / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, June 3, before market open

Before the pandemic hit, Campbell Soup stock had traded sideways for about five months, trading mostly between $46 and $48. The last three months have seen enhanced volatility, but after all that movement, CPB still sits at $49 ahead of earnings next week.

Clearly, there’s still a “wait and see” approach from the market as Campbell executes a pivot into faster-growing categories like snacks and organic foods. But Wednesday morning’s fiscal third quarter release might finally break the range.

After all, consumer stocking and shuttered restaurants drove higher grocery sales in the quarter. Kroger (NYSE:KR) posted same-store sales growth of 30% in March. Campbell needs to show that it was able to capture some of that growth. Investors may not get a better quarter with which to judge the success of Campbell’s transformation.

With fellow packaged food play J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) reporting on Thursday morning, it’s an interesting week for the sector as well. We haven’t seen too many key reports from the industry since late April. Will investors still buy these defensive names in a more aggressive market that’s looking to a more normal economy?

Broadcom

Source: Sasima / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, June 4, after market close

Semiconductor stocks have held up reasonably well so far in 2020. Widely-held names like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) sit not far from their highs. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down just 2% year-to-date.

Broadcom hasn’t fared quite as well, with a 10% YTD decline. A strong fiscal Q2 report on Thursday could inspire confidence and allow AVGO to join peers in challenging past highs.

But it’s also a big report for the sector. Chief executive officer Hock Tan is widely respected, and his commentary on demand can move other chip names. For instance, chip stocks began rallying in early October, just weeks after Tan called a bottom in the business after his company’s Q3 report.

Meanwhile, Broadcom’s reach is, well, broader than that of many other large-cap names. Its results could signal wider trends in tech as enterprises respond to the pandemic.

Broadcom earnings often don’t get the headlines accorded other chip giants. But its reports should be required reading for investors in any environment, particularly this one.

MongoDB

Source: Shutterstock

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, June 4, after market close

Yet another enterprise software provider with a sky-high valuation reports next week, as MongoDB releases first quarter results. Shares of the database platform operator aren’t quite as expensive as ZM or CRWD, but at 28x sales are hardly cheap. A 64% gain YTD raises concerns about expectations.

But MDB is a more ‘under the radar’ play than those larger software plays. And the tailwinds behind the company aren’t quite as clear, or perhaps as stiff, as those benefiting CrowdStrike and Zoom. As a test for broader worries about valuation in software, MDB might be more useful than the better-known companies reporting earlier in the week.

Slack Technologies

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, June 4, after market close

Two more pandemic plays report on Thursday afternoon. For Slack, the fiscal Q1 report seems like a huge opportunity.

‘Work from home’ should be a tailwind for Slack as much as Zoom. Both companies are useful in connecting remote employees, and should benefit from what increasingly looks like a secular trend.

Yet while WORK has doubled from March lows, the stock is up ‘only’ 44% so far this year, and sits about even to August levels. A big report could continue the rally and lead WORK to the kind of breakout to new highs that ZM and CRWD have seen.

DocuSign

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, June 4, after market close

DocuSign is yet another software play reporting next week with a huge valuation and a secular tailwind. Adoption no doubt has picked up amid closed offices and shut-in consumers. Presumably, once users move to e-signatures from paper copies, they don’t return.

But DocuSign may have less room for error than other software plays, even if a 24x revenue multiple makes valuation more reasonable (at least in context). The company faces a tough competitor in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), who can leverage its existing user base for its Adobe Sign. And DocuSign still needs to prove it can drive the incremental margins for which investors are paying so dearly at the moment.

As with so many earnings reports next week, this seems like a crucial test for DocuSign itself. The sheer number of high-multiple, high-growth companies releasing earnings reports makes the week a crucial test for a market trying to claw back to past levels.

Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. He has a short position in Zoom Video, and no positions in any other securities mentioned.

