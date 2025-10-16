7 Driverless Vehicle Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Key Points

The market for driverless vehicles is poised to explode in the coming decade.

Companies from tech giants to traditional automakers, even startups, are setting their sights on driverless vehicles.

Electric vehicles and driverless technology appear to be the future combination.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

The driverless vehicle market has the potential for explosive growth over the next two decades driven by technological advancements, safety improvements, and commercial applications and could be worth trillions of dollars as soon as 2030. It’s likely to be a long bumpy road with challenges to gain public trust, navigate regulatory hurdles, and scale the business to generate profits.

Those challenges aren’t stopping a "who’s who" collection of companies from investing heavily in the space. Some companies investing heavily in driverless vehicles are traditional automakers such as General Motors, Toyota, and Volkswagen, as well as technology giants such as Alphabet’s Waymo, Amazon’s Zoox, and many others from both worlds.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

While investing in this potentially lucrative opportunity is in its early stages, here is a list of seven different and intriguing driverless vehicle stocks to keep an eye on in the years ahead.

Cream of the crop

Let’s start this list off with companies that are essentially no-brainers when it comes to investing in driverless vehicles, before we step into some of the more "out of the box" ideas.

Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) Waymo. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, operates Waymo, which is largely considered a leader in the driverless vehicle space offering a Level 4 robotaxi service in several U.S. cities. Alphabet checks a lot of boxes, including: immense financial backing, technological expertise, and a head start as Waymo has tested fully driverless vehicles on public roads as early as 2020.

Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Zoox. Amazon acquired driverless vehicle startup Zoox and continues to develop fully autonomous and bidirectional electric vehicles (EVs) designed to thrive with urban ride-hailing services. Similar to Alphabet, Amazon has a significant resource advantage but it also has an intriguing tie-in for synergy considering its driverless products and technology could eventually be integrated with its last-mile logistics network.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has turned itself into a juggernaut business with an economic moat built around its leadership in graphics processing units (GPUs), hardware, software, and networking tools. Not only does its business expertise and innovation place it as a leader in the developing world of artificial intelligence, Morningstar predicts the company’s automotive business alone to expand at a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next decade to nearly $11 billion in 2035. Nvidia’s DRIVE platform is used by major automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Lucid, BYD, and Toyota, among others.

Key pieces to the puzzle

The next companies offer investors perhaps less of a full-driverless solution, but remain a key part of the puzzle.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) should be looked at as a critical partner to development of robotaxis thanks to its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and assorted driverless vehicle technologies. With solutions such as Supervision, Chauffeur, Drive, and EyeQ, the company can offer end-to-end driverless vehicle solutions that revolve around improving safety, productivity, and vehicle utilization. ZEEKR announced it would use Mobileye as its launch partner for ADAS, and Mobileye has also tallied design wins from automakers such as Porsche, among others.

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) can also throw its hat into the driverless vehicle universe with its recent global robotaxi program designed exclusively for its namesake ride-hailing platform. Launching late in 2026 the program will combine Lucid’s vehicle architecture of its newly launched Gravity crossover EV with Nuro’s Nuro Driver Level 4 autonomy system, all backed by Uber’s vast global network and fleet management systems. The current plan calls for Uber to deploy 20,000 or more Lucid vehicles equipped with Nuro Driver over the next six years.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) has its hands in many things driverless thanks to a leading position in lidar solutions and technology. Its products enable a long list of applications that include passenger and commercial vehicle ADAS, pure autonomous vehicles, robotics, and even last-mile delivery robots. The company’s expertise in lidar technology makes it a key partner for many automotive OEMs and the company noted a number of new design wins with 20 models from nine leading automakers, which will help drive the company’s top line higher in the near term.

Outside of the box idea

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) may seem like an odd choice for this list, as the company is solely focused on developing the next generation of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in EVs. However, it’s highly likely that driverless vehicles will be electric as the platforms are simply much more advanced than historical internal combustion engine counterparts, and many of the EVs are being developed with the necessary electrical infrastructure for sensors, computers, powertrains, as well as offering lower running costs for high-mileage fleets. QuantumScape is attempting to revolutionize the battery industry with solid-state batteries -- which has yet to be achieved at commercial volumes -- that will significantly improve safety, range, charge time, and cost all in one package.

Remember the names

The driverless vehicle industry is poised to boom over the coming decades, and could radically transform transportation. The good news for investors is that this boom won’t have only one winner as many companies are positioned to thrive as the industry expands and navigates choppy waters of regulations and scaling the business. Savvy investors would be wise to keep their eye on a long list of companies developing technologies for driverless vehicles, and spread out investments to a number of smaller positions to offset some of the risk involved in investing in such a young and uncertain industry.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $648,924!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,333!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Daniel Miller has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company, General Motors, Mobileye Global, and Volkswagen Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.