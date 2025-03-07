7 Countries With Zero Income Tax

Tax season always creates a lot of angst among taxpayers — whether it’s over the amount they are paying or the time it takes to file.

President Trump is pushing the idea of no taxes on tipped income, but his pipe dream of eliminating the federal income tax does not seem to have much traction. So, if you want to find a place to live where you do not have to pay income tax, you will have to check into these countries.

Bermuda

In addition to the beautiful beaches and waters, you may be considering Bermuda for financial reasons. The government derives its revenue from customs duties, payroll taxes and other indirect taxes.

“Apart from value added tax (VAT) and stamp duties, you won’t pay much in taxes to the Bahamas, but you’ll need to spend a substantial amount of money to live there,” per Nomad Capitalist. “In the long run, though, it could be worth it to pay no income taxes while lounging on the beach.”

Monaco

Nestled on the French Riviera, this tiny, glamorous principality has long been a magnet for the wealthy, partly due to its zero personal income tax policy. Moreover, Monaco is known for being safe and luxurious. It’s also among tax-free countries where it’s relatively easy to become a citizen.

Cayman Islands

A major global tax haven, the Cayman Islands boasts no direct taxes. This includes no inheritance tax, value-added tax, or capital gains tax. The government generates revenue through trade tariffs, work permit fees and financial sector taxes.

Bahamas

With an economy heavily reliant on tourism and offshore banking, the Bahamas does not levy a personal income tax on its residents. It also doesn’t impose inheritance, capital gains or value-added taxes. Instead, a value-added tax (VAT) on certain goods and services is in place.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

With its booming economy, modern infrastructure, and high living standards, the UAE is an attractive destination for many expatriates. Part of this allure is the zero personal income tax, although a corporate tax is imposed on foreign banks and oil companies.

Qatar

Another Gulf state with vast hydrocarbon wealth, Qatar provides residents with several tax advantages, including no personal income tax. However, it imposes corporate taxes on foreign companies in certain sectors like the UAE.

Oman

Oman is among the Gulf states that don’t impose personal income tax on individuals. The state’s revenues predominantly come from the oil and gas sector, although efforts are ongoing to diversify its economy and reduce dependence on oil.

While the idea of zero income tax is appealing, potential expatriates should consider other aspects, such as the cost of living, indirect taxes, and the overall quality of life. Additionally, businesses and individuals should always consult with tax professionals to fully understand the implications of relocating to a tax haven.

