7 College Majors With the Highest Starting Salaries

Choosing a college major is an essential step that sets the stage for your future career path and ultimate earning potential. With the cost of higher education continually rising, students and their families are more conscious than ever about the return on investment of different fields of study, especially when you factor in the amount of student loan debt you can reasonably expect to repay.

Majors in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), along with certain business and finance disciplines, often lead to higher initial salaries upon graduation compared to other Bachelor’s degrees in a variety of social sciences. This list of high-earning college majors is based not only on starting salaries, but also on the demand and stability of the associated careers. For example, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), computer engineers (hardware) earned a median salary of about $145,080.

So, whether you are curious about software development or want to focus on computer science majors or a variety of engineering majors, the first step out of high school may be focusing on some of the highest-paying majors out there now. Here are areas of study that typically lead to the highest-paying jobs for graduates entering the workforce.

Computer Science

Computer science is layered in mathematics, statistics and the theory and practice of computation. The major has a focus on developing and applying logical solutions to problems using computers and other computational tools.

Given the surge in digital transformation, computer scientists are highly sought after for their skills in programming, systems analysis, data, A.I., R&D, and cybersecurity. Graduates with this major are well-compensated, even at entry level, for their ability to reduce financial risks.

Early career median salary: $80,000

Chemical Engineering

Chemical engineers apply physical sciences (like chemistry and physics) and life sciences (like biology, microbiology, and biochemistry) together with applied mathematics and economics to produce, transform, transport, and properly use chemicals, materials and energy.

Early career median salary: $80,000

Aerospace Engineering

Focused on the development and construction of aircraft and spacecraft, aerospace or aeronautical engineers are essential in both the defense and commercial aviation industries. If you have an interest in this field, you can land a high-paying job right out of the gate.

Early career median salary: $76,000

Operations Research

Majoring in Operations Research equips students with the skills to apply mathematical models and analytical methods to solve complex decision-making problems. This expertise is highly sought after in roles that require making data-driven decisions to improve organizational outcomes, making Operations Research a lucrative field of study for those interested in blending mathematics, business, and technology.

Average First Job Salary: $91,290

Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS)

This hybrid major equips students with the skills to design, develop, and optimize technology and software, leading to high-paying roles in tech companies and startups alike. This type of software engineer can be handsomely rewarded early in their career.

Early career median salary: $118,780

Physician Assistant Studies

Given the high demand for healthcare services and the expanding scope of practice for PAs, this major offers graduates a pathway to a stable and rewarding career. The initial salaries for PAs are competitive, reflecting their high level of training and the significant responsibilities they carry in patient care settings. This makes Physician Assistant Studies a compelling choice for students interested in a healthcare career that offers both a high degree of autonomy and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on patient health.

Early career median salary: $133,260

