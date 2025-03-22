7 Cheap Places To Live in the US That Are Rich in History

There are plenty of locations in the U.S. with rich historical pasts, but many, like Washington, D.C., are out of reach as places to live for those on a more conservative budget.

That doesn’t mean that all areas with a story to tell are completely out of the question, though. For history buffs looking to live somewhere historic that’s also affordable, these places are worth a look.

Baltimore, Maryland

Average home value: $182,997

$182,997 Average rent: $1,600

Home to the birthplace of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the historic Inner Harbor, Baltimore has centuries of history packed into its neighborhoods. For literature lovers, the Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum is a must.

Housing prices here are a lot lower than in Washington, D.C., offering a more affordable option for those looking to live in a city with a strong historical identity.

Montgomery, Alabama

Average home value: $140,829

$140,829 Average rent: $1,275

Once the heart of the Civil Rights Movement, Montgomery is home to the Rosa Parks Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice. It’s a midsize city with a low cost of living and a past that shaped the nation.

Natchez, Mississippi

Average home value: $108,327

$108,327 Average rent: $750

Natchez is a historic city nestled along the Mississippi River with over 1,000 structures appearing on the National Register of Historic Places. The city encourages visitors and residents to acknowledge its complicated history through its numerous cultural heritage sites, including the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture.

New Castle, Delaware

Average home value: $268,411

$268,411 Average rent: $1,749

New Castle was established in 1651 under the Dutch and originally named Fort Casimir. Today, its cobblestone streets make living here feel like stepping back in time.

The waterfront views and close proximity to Philadelphia make it a convenient yet affordable choice for history lovers.

Petersburg, Virginia

Average home value: $235,861

$235,861 Average rent: $1,299

A key site in the Civil War, the city has an old-town district packed with historic sites, like the Petersburg National Battlefield, for those who want to better understand the complexities of America’s past. It’s also close to Richmond, Virginia, but a lower cost of living in Petersburg makes it a budget-friendly alternative.

Seneca Falls, New York

Average home value: $180,911

$180,911 Average rent: $1,179

Often called the birthplace of women’s rights, Seneca Falls is where the first Women’s Rights Convention was held. The charming downtown, historic sites and proximity to the Finger Lakes make it an attractive option for those who want history with a side of scenic beauty.

St. Joseph, Missouri

Average home value: $159,676

$159,676 Average rent: $947

Known for its role in the Pony Express in the 1800s, St. Joseph is just an hour north of Kansas City, Missouri. The city is home to the Pony Express National Museum and the Pony Express Memorial.

Editor’s note: Average home and rent values were sourced from Zillow.

