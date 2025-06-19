7 Certifications That Will Boost Your Salary and Cost Less Than Your Car Payment

Whether you consider owning a vehicle a necessity or a privilege, monthly car payments have become a financial burden that even the most dependent of drivers are questioning. Although monthly car payments for new and used vehicles declined slightly from Q4 2023 to Q4 2024, average car payments were still a pricey $742 and $525, respectively, per Experian data. What if we told you that investing less than what you pay for your car could result in a higher income for you?

While transportation is important, investing in a course to enhance existing skills or a certification program can cost you less than your car payment and help you make more money. Learning and becoming accredited in your field is a smart move that can open doors to new career opportunities. Even a solid personal finance course can help increase your earnings.

Here are seven in-demand certifications in several industries that will increase your salary for less than your average car payment.

Building Construction, Design and Operations

LEED Accredited Professional (AP) certification cost: $250 (prerequisite LEED Green Associate exam), $350 (LEED AP specialty exam)

$250 (prerequisite LEED Green Associate exam), $350 (LEED AP specialty exam) Average base salary: $72,642

$72,642 See also: Professional Engineer (PE)

If you don’t have an engineering background, another route to specialization and a salary boost in the building or construction industry is to go green and get your LEED Accredited Professional (AP) certification. Sustainable building and design are growing fields that are accessible to anyone willing to put in some study time and a few hundred dollars for testing. Certification as a LEED Green Associate, then a LEED AP, will cost you $600 total, according to the U.S. Green Building Council.

Explore More: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According to Codie Sanchez

Project Management

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification cost: $425 (PMI Member), $675 (Non-Member)

$425 (PMI Member), $675 (Non-Member) Average base salary: $122,388

$122,388 See also: Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM), Certified ScrumMaster (CSM)

According to its “Earning Power” salary survey, the Project Management Institute (PMI) found that respondents with a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification reported a 33% higher median salary than those without. Earning your PMP certification increases your salary and job opportunities in many industry jobs, demonstrates an ability to lead people and projects and shows a commitment to expanding your knowledge.

Accounting, Business and Finance

Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certification cost: $2,400 to $3,500 total (3 levels)

$2,400 to $3,500 total (3 levels) Certified Public Accountant (CPA) certification cost: $1,400 (depending on state licensing fee)

$1,400 (depending on state licensing fee) Average base salary: $100,458; $91,980

$100,458; $91,980 See also: Certified Management Accountant (CMA)

Two accounting certifications can enhance your career and skill sets and boost your salary considerably: a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certificate and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) certificate. Both are worthwhile depending on your chosen career path, whether you want to specialize in investment management and analysis or financial reporting, taxation and auditing. Both can increase your income potential or allow you to work in a role you find more interesting or fulfilling.

Information Security Analysis and Cybersecurity

CompTIA Security+ certification cost: $404

$404 Average base salary: $71,689

$71,689 See also: Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the information security industry is predicted to grow 33% between 2022 and 2032 and the median pay for analysts in 2024 was $124,910. The need for cybersecurity experts has never been greater. Although the CISSP certificate might look better on your resume, a CompTIA Security+ certification — which demonstrates one’s ability to audit an organization’s security, monitor and secure cloud, mobile and internet of things environments — is easier and cheaper to get.

Google Certifications (Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, Data Analytics)

Digital Marketing and E-Commerce Professional certification cost: $0 (free trial) to $49 a month

$0 (free trial) to $49 a month Data Analytics certification cost: $0 (free trial) to $49 a month

$0 (free trial) to $49 a month Average salary: $52,948; $81,518

$52,948; $81,518 See also: Project Management, Cybersecurity, IT Support, UX Design, Google Ads

Google offers loads of Career Certificates (through Coursera) for those wanting to find a skill-based job or advance or switch their careers. Based on a 2024 Google program graduate survey, 75% of certificate graduates report a positive career outcome (career advancement including landing a promotion, salary increase, new job or career switch) within six months of completion.

Salary expectations might not equal those obtained from traditional institutes (such as the Project Management Certificate) but employers are increasingly welcoming candidates who have completed a Google Career Certificate and the cost (free 7-day trial, then $49 per month) and time (typically two to six months) required to obtain a certificate in a popular field like Digital Marketing and E-Commerce or Data Analytics can’t be beat.

Editor’s note: Average base salaries were sourced from ZipRecruiter.

