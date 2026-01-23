7 Brand-New Payouts That Dividend-Growth Investors Should Watch

New year, new dividends. And today we'll review seven brand new payouts.

Why are new divvies potential money makers? Because companies love to deliver big raises out of the gates to reward shareholders.

And to be honest, it doesn't cost them much. These current yields are often modest, so they have room to grow.

But in percentage terms, these payout pops look impressive. And with gaudy growth numbers comes the "momentum" buyers, who often bid these stocks up, up and away.

Which sophomore dividends are likely to impress soon? Let's discuss.

Tutor Perini (TPC)

Dividend Initiation Announcement: Nov. 18, 2025

First Dividend Payment: Dec. 23, 2025

Dividend Amount: $0.06 (Quarterly)

Dividend Yield: 0.3%

Tutor Perini (TPC) is one of the nation's largest general contracting companies, providing general contracting, construction management and design-build services worldwide. It operates across three divisions:

Civil: Public works and infrastructure; highways, bridges, tunnels, military defense facilities and more

Serves building markets such as hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, and more Specialty: Electric, mechanical, plumbing, HVAC and other services for civil and building construction projects

While many new dividend payers are relatively young companies, Tutor Perini breaks that mold. While the company has only existed in its current form since the 2008 merger of Tutor-Saliba and Perini Corp., its roots go back to 1894. Tutor Perini also stands out as an unlikely dividend starter in that it printed net losses in each of the past three years.

But business has turned up. By the third quarter of 2025, the company was boasting record YTD operating cash flow of $574.4 million, and a record backlog of $21.6 billion. That wave of success helped shares more than triple in 2025, and prompted the company to not only initiate a 6-cent-per-share dividend, but also authorize a $200 million share repurchase program.

A Return to Profitability Lit a Fire Under TPC's Shares



For full-year 2025, to be reported later this quarter, Tutor Perini is expected to flip from an adjusted loss of $3.13 per share last year to a $4.10 profit. The dividend represents just 6% of those earnings--plenty of room for further hikes, sure, but also expectedly low given the highly cyclical nature of this business.

Orla Mining (ORLA)

Dividend Initiation Announcement: Dec. 3, 2025

First Dividend Payment: Feb. 10, 2026

Dividend Amount: $0.015 (Quarterly)

Dividend Yield: 0.4%

Vancouver-based Orla Mining (ORLA), once a "junior miner," is evolving into a mid-tier producer of predominantly gold and silver, but also zinc, lead and copper. Its material projects include a pair of operating mines (Camino Rojo in Mexico's Zacatecas state and Musselwhite Mine in Ontario) and a development project (South Railroad in Nevada), each of which is 100% owned by the company.

Orla didn't even churn out revenues for most of its existence, but it finally started to deliver a top line shortly after adding an American listing on the NYSE American exchange in late 2020. Its first profit came in 2022, then after printing red ink in 2023, it roughly doubled its 2022 net income in 2024. It was pacing for a smaller but still substantial profit for 2025.

While Orla's buildup has come over several years, shareholders enjoyed a Tutor-esque 1-2 punch of rocketing shares and new income in 2025. The stock finished 143% higher last year, and in early December, the company announced it would begin paying an (extremely modest) 1.5-cent-per-share quarterly distribution that will start being paid in February.

Dividend expansion from here might not be that brisk--mining profits are cyclical as is, and Orla is a smaller operator with just a handful of assets. But management felt confident enough in its profits' stickiness to stick their necks out with a regular dividend.

Profits Might Be Shaky, But Orla Thinks There Will Always Be Enough to Share



ePlus (PLUS)

Dividend Initiation Announcement: Aug. 7, 2025

First Dividend Payment: Sept. 17, 2025

Dividend Amount: $0.25 (Quarterly)

Dividend Yield: 1.1%

ePlus (PLUS) provides a wide variety of IT and professional services through its various subsidiaries and technology partners. Like many businesses in the space, ePlus touts its ability to help businesses implement or unlock more potential in artificial intelligence (AI). But its solutions also cover data centers, cloud computing, cybersecurity, networking and far more.

ePlus was founded in the 1990s and had its own little dot-com boom and burst--spiking to a level it wouldn't touch again for another 13 years. But the company finally started delivering reliable profit growth in 2010, and it has taken off ever since, with PLUS shares soaring by 2,000% over the past 15 years or so.

It's now sharing some of the wealth in the form of a 25-cent quarterly dividend, announced in August and paid in September. But the new distribution comes not in the midst of an explosion to new levels, but as ePlus navigates more wobbly top- and bottom-line results. More mixed results are expected over the next couple years--high-single-digit revenue growth but a decline in EPS in the current fiscal year, then a rebound in profits but a flat top line next year.

ePlus Maturing as a Tech Firm--And With That Comes Dividends



Visteon (VC)

Dividend Initiation Announcement: July 24, 2025

First Dividend Payment: Sept. 5, 2025

Dividend Amount: $0.275 (Quarterly)

Dividend Yield: 1.2%

Visteon (VC) is an automotive technology company that essentially drives all of the cool, flashy parts of our cars: display systems, instrument clusters, telematics, connected services, Android infotainment and more. It also has an "electrification" division that offers power connection, power conversion and electronic control solutions.

Visteon, a spinoff of Ford (F) that first went public in 2000, but it was delisted and forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection during the Great Recession. It re-emerged in 2010 and rejoined the NYSE in 2011.

It has done next to nothing since then.

And the Lion's Share of That Came From an Enormous Special Dividend



If there's any good news, it's that after volatile and generally declining net income across the 2010s, the bottom line has been rebounding in a much more stable manner during the 2020s. That led Visteon to introduce a 27.5-cent quarterly dividend in July 2025. Sadly, investors have rewarded the company with a four-month selloff that started right around the first distribution payment in September.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

Dividend Initiation Announcement: Dec. 9, 2025

First Dividend Payment: Dec. 29, 2025

Dividend Amount: $0.10 (Quarterly)

Dividend Yield: 1.3%

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) is an apparel giant that operates through both wholesale and retail operations. It covers the gamut of apparel, too--outerwear, sportswear, swimwear, jeans, suits, athleisure--and also accessories such as handbags, shoes and luggage. Its owned brands include DKNY, Andrew Marc, Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass and Jessica Howard, among others. And it also markets apparel under a wide umbrella of licensed brands including Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger, Kenneth Cole, Levi's, Calvin Klein, Converse and Dockers, as well as sports gear from the Big Four pro leagues and college programs.

G-III peaked in 2015, but its declines largely stopped by 2020. That sounds great, but it has merely improved to being "dead money," delivering a 10% cumulative return over the past five years. That said, net income has been relatively steady, with the exception of a loss in fiscal 2023 amid a massive writedown in its brands as well as supply-chain issues--with the upshot that the latter forced G-III and other retailers to get smarter about their inventory management.

G-III apparently expects enough bottom-line stability that it's willing to part with some of its cash, evidenced by its December announcement of a 10-cent quarterly dividend. There's not much growth to be squeezed out of this business model; G-III may believe a dividend is the best way to attract shareholders going forward.

Fashion Is Fickle, But GIII's Dividend Adds a Little Dependability



California BanCorp (BCAL)

Dividend Initiation Announcement: Dec. 8, 2025

First Dividend Payment: Jan. 15, 2026

Dividend Amount: $0.10 (Quarterly)

Dividend Yield: 2.2%

California BanCorp (BCAL) is the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce, a small San Diego-based bank with just 14 branch offices and four loan production offices in the state of California. There's nothing out of the ordinary in its offerings either: consumer products like checking, savings, money markets and CDs, and business offerings like accounts, financing and Treasury management.

What does stand out is extremely rapid growth over the past decade or so. The company delivered just $13.6 million in revenues back in 2015; it has grown the top line every year since, and not just in baby steps. It reported $180 million in revenues for 2024. Earnings haven't grown as unflinchingly, but they too have ballooned over time.

Wall Street hasn't rewarded that fundamental improvement by driving shares higher, but it might think differently now that management is directly rewarding shareholders. Near the end of 2025, the company announced it would begin paying a 10-cent quarterly dividend, which it distributed in mid-January.

Maybe the Dividend Will Help Investors Discover the BCAL Growth Story



Carnival Corp. (CCL)

Dividend Initiation Announcement: Dec. 19, 2025

First Dividend Payment: Feb. 27, 2026

Dividend Amount: $0.15 (Quarterly)

Dividend Yield: 2.1%

Carnival Corp. (CCL) is one of a handful of blue-chip cruise companies, offering its services not just under the namesake Carnival Cruise brand, but also AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises and Sebourn.

Carnival is as cyclical as cyclical gets, long trading at the whim of the economy. But perhaps the greatest obstacle in the company's history came in 2020 in the form of COVID. The general wreckage to the global economy would've been bad enough, but the ease with which the virus could spread on these cruises prompted Carnival and most other operators to voluntary shut down operations--and made customers loath to return once cruises set sail again.

Indeed, Carnival Corp.'s new 15-cent dividend--announced in mid-December and to be paid starting in February--is a resumption of the dividend program it was forced to suspend in 2020.

It Wasn't Carnival's First Dividend Dive, Either



The restored dividend is a nod to Carnival's recovery. Its fiscal 2023 was the last year of losses--it reported a substantial profit in 2024, and its 2025 bottom line was on par with pre-COVID levels. And this was a restart with a "bang," representing one of the biggest yields among "new" dividend payers.

