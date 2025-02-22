7 Best Warren Buffett Money Tips To Adopt in 2025

Warren Buffett, self-made billionaire, philanthropist and visionary investor with uncanny foresight and perspicacity, doesn’t gatekeep his learnings or philosophies. In interviews, letters to shareholders and other writings, “the Oracle of Omaha” generously hands out nuggets of wisdom to help others build wealth.

There are entire books devoted to the sayings and principles of Buffett. If you have the time and interest, you should read some of them. But in the meantime, consider these seven Buffett money tips. Adopt them in 2025 to get on the road to a bright and beautiful financial future.

Start Small With Investing

If you’re new to investing, you may be under the impression that you need a lot of money to throw into the stock market. That’s not the case. You can start small — and you should start small if you don’t have a lot of spare cash. Buffett famously said that he kicked off his legendary investing journey “working with a tiny, tiny amount of money.”

Invest In Index Funds

Buffett is a big fan of index funds, particularly ones that track the S&P 500, which means that your investments are spread across the best performing companies. So, if you’re looking at popular or growing companies to invest in 2025, consider changing tracks and focusing on the S&P 500 instead. It’s generally safer and usually cheaper than putting money in just a few companies.

“In my view, for most people, the best thing to do is own the S&P 500 index fund,” Buffett once said. “The trick is not to pick the right company. The trick is to essentially buy all the big companies through the S&P 500 and to do it consistently and to do it in a very, very low-cost way.”

Invest With a Long-Term Outlook

Buffett once advised investors, “Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

This quote falls in line with Buffett’s overall philosophy to approach investing with long-term goals and commitment. Don’t commit to fads or companies you intend to cash out of in the near future. Think big and think long.

Do Your Homework

Plenty of would-be investors are holding back from diving in because the stock market is inherently risky. Buffett doesn’t dispute that the market has its perils, but you can hedge risk by being thoroughly informed on what you’re investing in and paying attention to what’s going on at the helm of the companies you have a stake in.

“Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing,” Buffett said. In other words, do your homework and don’t jump into anything without fully understanding as much as you can about it — even if it looks like an unbeatable opportunity.

Spend Your Time With People You Admire

Are there people in your orbit who you look up to admiringly but feel a bit intimidated by because you are pretty sure they are, in some ways, “better” than you? Ditch the self-doubt and make friends with these folks. The more time you spend with them, the more you’ll be like them.

“It’s better to hang out with people better than you,” Buffett said. “Pick out associates whose behavior is better than yours and you’ll drift in that direction.”

Embrace Uncertainty

In the game of capitalism, it’s so easy to get caught up in what could or should be. After all, building wealth is all about waiting for your investments to generate compound interest (We’ll elaborate more on that in a bit.). But don’t obsess over the future, which is 100% unknown, even if we do have hints. Instead, embrace uncertainty.

“Uncertainty actually is the friend of the buyer of long-term values,” Buffett once said.

Practice Patience and Take Care of Yourself

If we had to pick one Warren Buffett tip to adopt in 2025, it would be his stance on patience and tranquility. Let’s just say he’s a big fan. ‘”The stock market is a device to transfer money from the ‘impatient’ to the ‘patient,'” Buffett once said.

If you want to see the full benefits of your investments come to light, you need to plan to live a long life, and as such, you’ll have to take care of yourself. Cherish your body and mind. Serve them well by embracing healthy habits.

“You only get one mind and one body. And it’s got to last a lifetime,” Buffett once said. “But if you don’t take care of that mind and that body, they’ll be a wreck 40 years later.”

