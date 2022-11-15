‘Tis the season to give holiday gifts everyone will enjoy! Dollar Tree has stocking stuffers perfect for everyone on your wish list — and all at inexpensive prices.

If you’re looking for a few additional gifts to pick up, check out these stocking stuffers.

Holiday-Themed Sour Patch Kids Candies

You can never go wrong with candy as a stocking stuffer. Sour Patch Kids candies, priced at $1.25 per box, are holiday-themed for the season and the perfect gift for those with a sweet tooth.

Nestle Hot Cocoa Mix

Tuck a Nestle Hot Cocoa Mix bag into a stocking for gift recipients for a cozy treat. At $1.25 per bag, you’ll be able to give the gift of hot chocolate during the holidays.

UNO GO! Card Game

Give the gift of play! The UNO GO Card Game, priced at $1.25 per box, contains enough pocket-sized cards for on-the-go fun.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks

Got a Hot Wheels fan on your wish list? Add a few Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to their stockings this season. Each toy is priced at $1.25 and small enough to comfortably fit inside a stocking.

Surprise Saying Bracelet Activity

Those with jewelry lovers on their holiday wish list may pick up a Surprise Saying Bracelet Activity from Dollar Tree. These are $1.25 each and allow you to design and wear your own bracelet with elastic cording and 80 beads to put together.

My Beauty Spot Jade Rollers

Beauty enthusiasts will be excited to find a jade roller in their stocking and shoppers will love how inexpensive it is to purchase. Pick up My Beauty Spot Jade Rollers for $1.25 each at Dollar Tree.

Betty Crocker Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

What holiday season is complete without cookies? Pick up a pack of Betty Crocker Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix for $1.25 at Dollar Tree. Shoppers can also find more great flavors, including peanut butter cookie mix and fudge brownie mix.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Best Stocking Stuffers at Dollar Tree

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.