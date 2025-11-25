7 Best Sam’s Club Thanksgiving Items To Buy for Less Than $25

Thanksgiving is one of the most expensive meals of the year. Whether you’re hosting or bringing food to a party, prices can be steep. Between rising grocery prices and bigger guest lists, many shoppers are looking for cost-efficient grocery lists without cutting dishes from the table.

Luckily, Sam’s Club is still a go-to for stretching a holiday budget. The retailer offers oversized pies, ready-made sides, decor and hosting staples all for less than $25 per item, which can dramatically lower the cost of feeding a crowd. Below are the best sub-$25 options Sam’s Club typically carries this time of year, along with why they’re worth adding to your Thanksgiving shopping list.

Also here are Thanksgiving deals at Sam’s Club for under $10.

©Sam’s Club

Member’s Mark Pumpkin Pie

Price: $5.98

This oversized pie is one of Sam’s Club’s most iconic holiday items. It’s far larger than a standard grocery-store pumpkin pie and has exceptional price-per-slice value, perfect for feeding a big group.

©Sam’s Club

Member’s Mark Mac and Cheese

Price: $8.98

A simple, creamy mac and cheese that you can heat up in minutes. Nothing fancy, but it’s comforting, filling and easy to grab when you’re busy. The four-pack makes it an easy option to keep around for kids, workdays or late-night snacks.

©Sam’s Club

Member’s Mark Yeast Rolls

Price: $3.98

Dinner rolls disappear fast on Thanksgiving and this 24-count pack is one of the best bread values available. Soft, fluffy and bakery-quality, they’re ideal for dinner and next-day leftover sandwiches.

©Sam’s Club

Member’s Mark Cheesy Potatoes

Price: $9.88

This is one of those easy, throw-in-the-oven sides that make Thanksgiving less stressful. The cheesy potatoes come pre-sliced and layered with cheese and chives, so all you have to do is heat it until the top gets bubbly. It’s a simple, comforting dish that pairs well with turkey.

©Sam’s Club

Turkey Gravy

Price: $6.97

We can’t forget about the gravy. This two-pack is a simple way to make sure you actually have enough gravy on Thanksgiving. It tastes solid, heats up fast and does the job whether you’re pouring it over the turkey or using it on leftover sandwiches the next day.

©Sam’s Club

Member’s Mark Cranberry Sauce

Price: $7.97

This cranberry sauce has a straightforward, tangy flavor that works well with turkey, stuffing and all the usual Thanksgiving sides. The two-pack comes in resealable containers, so it’s easy to use for the main meal and still have some left for sandwiches the next day.

©Sam’s Club

Thanksgiving-Themed Door Mat

Price: $5.21

A Thanksgiving or autumn-themed doormat is a quick, inexpensive way to make your home feel welcoming as guests arrive. It’s a small touch, but it sets the tone the moment people walk in.

Tips for Saving Even More at Sam’s Club

Comparing per-unit prices can help you spot the best deals and avoid overbuying. Using Scan & Go speeds up your shopping trip, especially during peak holiday crowds. And stocking up early on freezer-friendly items like rolls, pies and prepared sides can help you avoid last-minute markups and sold-out shelves.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

