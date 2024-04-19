News & Insights

7 Best Refrigerators Under $2,000 

April 19, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

Refrigerators are some of the most expensive appliances you can purchase for your home. With the growing popularity of smart refrigerators with built-in screens, smartphone connections and temperature and humidity sensors, the price of some refrigerators exceeds $10,000. The average falls within the range of $400 to $11,000, with the size also being a primary factor.

For those on a budget or otherwise not interested in the most advanced of fridges, here is a list of the best options for a budget of under $2,000. You can find them at Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe’s or the respective company’s online store.

On Sale for Under $2,000

LG LRFLC2706S

This French-door fridge is on sale for $1,799, down from $2,499, at all major retailers, according to The New York Times. It features an internal water dispenser and a good amount of storage. LG’s Cool Guard Interior, Linear Cooling and Door Cooling+ help it perform well and maintain the optimal temperature.

GE GNE27J

This French-door fridge from GE is more spacious than LG’s. It normally retails for $2,299, but is currently on sale at Home Depot and Best Buy for $1,299. It lacks some of LG’s advanced technology, but includes an internal water dispenser and two humidity-controlled drawers.

GE GSE25GSHSS

Normally $1,700 but on sale for $1,058 on GE’s website, this side-by-side fridge provides multi-level drawers with adjustable door bins and slide-out glass shelves. The advanced water filtration system helps reduce potential trace pharmaceuticals.

GE GDE25EYKFS

This bottom-freezer drawer fridge comes with a factory-installed icemaker, turbo cool setting, temperature display and a door alarm. It’s compact, but has comparable storage space to that of a French-door fridge. You can get it on sale for as low as $1,299, according to USA Today, or $1,449 from GE’s website — down from $2,099.

Regularly Under $2,000

Samsung RF25C5151SR

Samsung’s 3-French-door stainless steel fridge comes with a dual auto ice maker, Wifi connectivity, smart controls and SpaceMax technology to fit all your groceries. It retails for $1,899, USA Today noted, though it’s currently on sale through Samsung and Lowe’s for $1,399, and Best Buy and Home Depot for $1,599.

Hisense HRB171N6ASE

Hisense’s bottom-freezer fridge retails for $1,049 and is available at Lowe’s for $799. It features a sleek, modern design with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel. The Super Cool & Super Freeze modes can be toggled with a button press to rapidly adjust the temperature for your needs. The side door offers gallon storage and the shelves are adjustable.

Haier HA10TG21SS

This top-freezer fridge from Haier retails for $729 on Haier’s online store and is currently on sale at Home Depot and Best Buy for $656. This affordable fridge offers nice features like LED interior lighting, adjustable glass shelving and Crisper Drawers with humidity control.

Disclaimer: Prices accurate as of 4/19/24 when this article was first published.

