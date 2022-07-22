7 Best Nanotech Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The best nanotech stocks to buy are those belonging to companies dealing with nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is the study and manipulation of matter at the atomic and molecular level, and it has a variety of potential applications in fields like medicine, electronics, and manufacturing.

Nanotech stocks offer investors the opportunity to profit from this cutting-edge technology. While some risk is associated with investing in nanotech stocks, many analysts believe that the potential rewards outweigh the risks.

According to a report from Allied Market Research, the global market for advanced materials is projected to grow at 36.4% over the next few years, reaching $33 billion by 2030. Nanotech stocks are expected to perform well in the coming years as the industry continues to grow and new nanotechnology applications are discovered. Here are some of the best nanotech stocks to buy now.

Ticker Company Current Price AMAT Applied Materials, Inc. $103.84 INTC Intel Corporation $40.61 IBM International Business Machines Corporation $127.15 TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited $87.79 VECO Veeco Instruments Inc. $21.22 TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $575.00 PPG PPG Industries, Inc. $122.95

Best Nanotech Stocks to Buy: Applied Materials (AMAT)

Source: Shutterstock

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) provides equipment, software, and services related to semiconductors and electronics. Founded in 1967, it has its headquarters in Sunnyvale.

Applied Materials stock has significant losses in the year thus far due to unfavorable market conditions, a shortage of components that its competitors don’t have, and operational concerns. The semiconductor equipment supplier’s second-quarter results did not help matters.

The revenue growth at Applied Materials was nowhere near what it was last year. And its earnings growth only ended up slightly higher than expected. This is mainly due to difficulty sourcing components for shipments that is causing production delays.

Investors should not be worried about Applied Materials’ current challenges. The company is in the process of solving a major problem – the challenge surrounding the global semiconductor shortage.

Intel (INTC)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been in business for over 50 years and is currently one of the largest semiconductor chip makers. It also makes chips for many other devices such as cars and more. It has the power to stand out from other companies in a constantly changing industry.

In recent years, Intel has made significant progress in nanotechnology, which is a field that seeks to develop materials with dimensions smaller than 100 nanometers (nm). You can use this for applications such as medical devices or electronics.

Intel’s nanotech labs are working on developing ever-smaller devices and circuits. The company is also exploring new ways to use nanomaterials in semiconductor manufacturing. The potential applications of Intel’s nanotech research are vast, and the company is already commercializing some of its nanotech products.

Apart from its cutting-edge work in several areas, Intel also has a hefty dividend that makes it a great investment. The company has a strong history of paying and increasing dividends, and its dividend payout ratio of 28% is currently quite low. This gives Intel plenty of room to continue raising its dividend in the future. And with shares currently trading at a discount to their fair value, Intel looks like a great buy for long-term investors.

International Business Machines (IBM)

Source: shutterstock.com/LCV

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) is a multinational technology company specializing in computer hardware, software, and services. One of IBM’s many ventures is nanotechnology. Nanotech is the study and manipulation of matter on an atomic or molecular level. This new field of research holds tremendous promise for the future. It holds the potential to revolutionize everything from computing to medicine.

IBM has been at the forefront of nanotech research, and its scientists have made numerous breakthroughs in the field. In addition to its potential applications, nanotech also offers a unique challenge for IBM’s engineers. As it continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, it are sure to make even more exciting discoveries in the years to come.

Despite a mature business model, IBM has grown its dividend for 28 consecutive years. This means it is eligible to be placed into the “Dividend Aristocrats” category due to its strong history.

In addition, IBM is a diversified company with businesses ranging from cloud computing to artificial intelligence. For these reasons, IBM is a great stock to buy and hold for the long term.

Best Nanotech Stocks to Buy: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) is one of the world’s largest semiconductor foundries and a major supplier of chips for smartphones, personal computers, and other consumer electronics. It is one of the most valuable companies in the world with a market capitalization hovering around $193 billion.

It is one of the most valuable companies in the world. The company’s success is due to its cutting-edge manufacturing technology, which allows it to produce smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient chips than its rivals.

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone is one of the most popular smartphones in the world, and it has been a key part of Apple’s success since its release in 2007. TSMC is responsible for manufacturing almost all of the chips that go into each device, which means that without them, iPhones wouldn’t be able to function properly.

The company has a long history of innovation and is a leading producer of semiconductors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is a great stock for investors looking for growth potential. The company has a strong track record of profitability and is well-positioned to benefit from the continuing rise in demand for semiconductors.

Veeco Instruments (VECO)

Source: Shutterstock

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is a leading manufacturer of semiconductor and optoelectronic equipment. You can use the company’s products in various applications, including data storage, telecommunications, and photography.

Customers used its first products to make diodes and transistors for the electronics industry. Today, Veeco continues to be a leader in the semiconductor industry. Hence, its products are in use in cutting-edge technologies.

The company’s products have played a major role in developing several groundbreaking technologies, including the first atomic force microscope and the world’s smallest transistor. In addition to its nanotech equipment, Veeco also manufactures precision instruments for metrology and defense applications.

The global capital equipment supplier reported excellent earnings in the second quarter. Revenues hit $156.4 million this quarter, a marked increase over the same period last year. Net income per share was $13.3 million, which is also much higher than last year’s figure of $2.5 million. These numbers handily beat analyst estimates. The company has stitched together 13 quarters of excellent performance.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is a leading provider of nanotechnology solutions. The company’s nanotech products are used in various fields, including healthcare, electronics, and energy. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s nanotech products are based on cutting-edge research and provide superior performance and quality.

The company’s nanotech products will meet the needs of various customers, from individual consumers to large businesses. Thermo Fisher Scientific is providing its customers the highest quality nanotech products and services. It has a reputation for providing leading-edge solutions to keep up with growing market needs.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a great stock to invest in. The company is a leading provider of scientific instruments, reagents, and services. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a strong track record of growth and profitability. Thermo Fisher Scientific is a global leader in its market, with a strong presence in both developed and emerging markets. The company’s products are highly differentiated and IP-protected.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a strong financial position, with plenty of cash on hand to invest in growth opportunities. The company’s shares are trading at an attractive valuation, making Thermo Fisher Scientific a great stock to buy today.

Best Nanotech Stocks to Buy: PPG Industries (PPG)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) is a leading coatings manufacturer and other products that incorporate nanomaterials. Nanomaterials are materials with at least one dimension less than 100 nanometers. PPG’s nanomaterial-based products include coatings for automotive, architectural, and industrial applications.

The company’s nanocoating products provide superior performance in terms of durability, corrosion resistance, and UV protection. PPG’s nanomaterials research and development activities focus on developing new coating formulations that can provide improved performance in various applications. PPG’s nanocoating products are present in various automotive, aerospace, and construction industries.

PPG Industries is a great stock to purchase for many reasons. First, the company is a leading global supplier of paints, coatings, and optical products, with a presence in more than 70 countries. This gives PPG a diversified customer base and exposure to various end markets. Second, PPG has a strong history of delivering shareholder value. It is a Dividend King, which means it has increased its dividends annually for at least the past 50 years. Third, PPG is committed to sustainability, setting ambitious targets for reducing its environmental footprint. Finally, PPG is an innovative company with a long history of developing new products and technologies. Hence, PPG’s shares are an attractive stock to purchase for long-term investors.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post 7 Best Nanotech Stocks to Buy Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.