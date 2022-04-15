7 Best Metaverse Stocks To Invest In

The term “metaverse” was coined by author Neal Stephenson in 1992, painting with astounding accuracy a picture about technology that would eventually leave the fictional realm. Little did he know his sci-fi concept would permeate the real world and end up getting so much attention from businesses and investors across the globe. The metaverse is gaining more steam by the minute, and many big names in the stock market are getting involved.

With metaverse stocks turning into a hot topic on Wall Street, they’ve quickly become one of the most widely followed financial trends. If you are curious about this investment option and are considering adding metaverse stocks to your investment portfolio, these picks will help get you started.

Top 7 Metaverse Stocks To Buy

With many metaverse stocks becoming a focus in the financial world these days, it can become overwhelming to track all of them. Here are seven metaverse stocks you could profit from in 2022.

1. Roblox (RBLX)

This online entertainment platform is more than child’s play. It could be the closest thing to a fully realized metaverse that exists today.

Data Performance 52-Week Range $36.04 – $141.60 P/E Ratio N/A

2. Match Group (MTCH)

This dating industry giant is mostly known as the parent company of Tinder and Match.com. It has little competition in the world of dating apps, and it plans to launch a virtual environment for singles.

Data Performance 52-Week Range $84.20 – $182.00 P/E Ratio 102.3

3. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO)

This video game publisher is responsible for industry hits like Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K and Red Dead Redemption. The company’s virtual multiplayer platform, GTA Online, brings in well over half a billion dollars per year in in-app transactions.

Data Performance 52-Week Range $133.54 – $195.83 P/E Ratio 31.55

Good To Know Purchasing individual stocks can be a risky investment strategy. For some investors, a mutual fund or exchange-traded fund containing a diverse selection of stocks might be a better fit. The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF, for example, invests in companies in the S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index, including gaming companies like Zynga Inc. that could be major players in the metaverse.

4. NVIDIA (NVDA)

This company produces graphics and video processing chips for artificial intelligence and high-end computing. It’s an investor favorite, and now it’s playing a massive role in powering the metaverse.

Data Performance 52-Week Range

$134.59 – $346.47 P/E Ratio 57.22

5. Unity Software (U)

This company owns one of the most popular 3D video game engines, and its technology is used in some of the most popular video games on the market. In consequence, U stock could become the holy grail for those placing their bets on the gamification of the metaverse.

Data Performance 52-Week Range $73.12 – $210.00 P/E Ratio N/A



6. Autodesk (ADSK)

In addition to publishing ubiquitous industrial and architectural 3D design software like AutoCAD, Autodesk has visual effects, virtual reality and generative design software that developers and creatives can use to create virtual worlds and assets, including non-fungible tokens.

Data Performance 52-Week Range $117.58 – $148.93 P/E Ratio 55.87

7. Shopify (SHOP)

E-commerce powerhouse Shopify recently acquired the Primer app, which helps merchants create virtual stores. It also launched an NFT exchange where creators can sell their products directly to consumers. Shopify’s upcoming stock split will make the shares accessible to more casual investors, which could increase demand.

Data Performance 52-Week Range $510.02 – $1,762.92 P/E Ratio 25.80

What Is a Metaverse Stock?

The metaverse is much more than just a buzzword. It’s a collective online space where physical and virtual realities merge. Although it has existed for a while now, the metaverse started making headlines last October with the announcement of Facebook rebranding itself as Meta.

Many people already live, work and play in the metaverse without even realizing it. Those who play video games like Roblox and Fortnite or own NFTs and cryptocurrency are part of this new virtual experience. Other spaces in the metaverse include popular dating apps, virtual and augmented reality platforms and even social media.

In a nutshell, metaverse stock is the capital raised by metaverse-related businesses and corporations through the issue and subscription of shares. It’s a security that represents ownership of a small fraction of one of these companies. Some analysts say it’s a good idea to start buying and developing virtual land and assets in the metaverse space, which is bound to keep on growing and gaining financial power.

How Big Will the Metaverse Be?

With Meta Platforms in the spotlight, many companies wanted to partake in the metaverse craze. It’s estimated that the global metaverse market could reach $800 billion by the end of 2024.

The metaverse could be the next big thing in the stock market, and you might want to jump on the bandwagon sooner than later. The options listed above are a good place to start if you want to dip your toes in the metaverse stock world. Most have solid track records in the physical world and seem well positioned to lead the transition to the virtual one.

Daria Uhlig contributed to the reporting for this article.

Data is accurate as of April 12, 2022, and is subject to change.

