7 Best Home Depot Items To Buy for Less Than $10

You’d be surprised which home improvement essentials cost less than $10 at Home Depot! From screwdrivers to wrenches, shoppers can save money without compromising quality on the industry’s leading name brands.

Keep reading to see which seven items under $10 are worth shopping for at Home Depot.

Milwaukee Keychain Compact Tape Measure (6 ft.)

Price: $5.97

Be ready to take measurements anywhere and everywhere with a Milwaukee compact tape measure. Each tape measure can measure up to six feet and is made with a heavy-duty keychain clip to attach to keychains and belts.

Klein Tools #1 Phillips Head Screwdriver

Price: $7.49

Five-star reviews from Home Depot shoppers praise the quality and affordable price of the Klein Tools #1 Phillips head screwdriver. This screwdriver is made with a three-inch round shank and has a cushion grip handle for added comfort during use.

Westinghouse Pressure Washer Gutter Cleaner Wand (13 in.)

Price: $9.99

Westinghouse’s pressure washer gutter cleaner wand is a hidden gem for just under $10 at Home Depot.

Rather than crawling or climbing to clean out hard-to-reach areas, the wand works with most pressure washers to safely and effectively clean gutters, awnings, and vehicle undercarriages. Additionally, it delivers up to 3600 PSI and comes with a 180-day warranty.

Milwaukee FASTBACK Compact Folding Utility Knife

Price: $8.97

The Milwaukee FASTBACK folding utility knife is designed for scoring and features a press and flip opening a general purpose blade inside. A lanyard hole makes it tether-ready while the durable wire belt clip helps reduce pocket tearing.

One reviewer, nicsoe, wrote in a five-star review that this utility knife might outlive its owner.

“I’ve owned this knife for at least four years. This knife was my edc for when I was in construction and even as I’ve left and changed careers it still remains in my pocket. This knife has proven its durability to me time and time again. It’s been with me through rain and snow. I’ve dropped it off ladders. This knife will not die no matter what I throw at it.”

Titebond III Ultimate Wood Glue (16 oz.)

Price: $9.98

Shop a 16-ounce bottle of Titebond III ultimate wood glue for just under $10 at Home Depot. This competitively priced wood glue is made with a waterproof formula and designed for interior and exterior applications.

“Titebond III is the only wood glue I use. It is great for the planter boxes and cutting boards that I build, which need a waterproof glue. I also like that I can use it at colder temperatures in my unheated shop,” wrote GPopsWoodshop.

Stanley Long Nose Pliers (6 in.)

Price: $4.97

From getting to a fuse in a tough-to-reach area to tightening small screws, Stanley’s long nose pliers are designed to fit into tight spots and get the job done. Each six-inch set of pliers comes with a built-in wire cutter and double-dipped grips for a comfortable grip during use.

Crescent Black Oxide Adjustable Wrench (4 in.)

Price: $7.49

Outfit your toolbox with a Crescent black oxide adjustable wrench in the four-inch length. Each wrench boasts a larger knurl for a tighter jaw fit, a hex jaw design to reduce slippage, and a black oxide finish that’s corrosion-resistant to prevent rusting over time.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of Aug. 5, 2025, and are subject to change.

