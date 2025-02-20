7 of the Best Entry-Level Tech Jobs at Amazon for Gen Z

If you’re a tech-savvy Gen Zer seeking a job that pays good money in the technical field, you may want to consider Amazon. Amazon Web Services offers various entry-level jobs that let you gain experience in the tech industry while offering competitive pay. Here are some of the open entry-level Amazon positions to consider.

Associate Cloud Consultant, DevOps

Do you have prior experience in a DevOps role and are eager to guide other developers through their work? If so, this role might be perfect for you.

Your main task would be engaging with customers and Amazon partners on key projects. For this, you must possess the technical depth required for the role. You must also have a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Math, Engineering or a related field.

The pay ranges from $88,400 to $192,600 annually.

Associate Cloud Consultant, Application Development

This job aims to accelerate the careers of university graduates and entry-level professionals. It’s perfect if you have hands-on experience with cloud-native application development. Even better is having a bachelor’s degree in Math, Engineering or Computer Science.

Some key tasks you would handle in this role include implementing DevOps practices and developing applications. Good communication skills and experience with VPNs, firewalls and DNS are an added advantage.

The average annual salary for this role ranges from $88,400 to $192,600, depending on your location.

Software Development Engineer, Amazon Dedicated Cloud

If you’re passionate about software development, this role at Amazon may be the best one for you. It involves building software that could potentially revolutionize the digital space. All you need to do as a software development engineer is to work with a team of like-minded individuals to deliver high-quality software.

You must have a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering, Computer Science or any related field to qualify for this role. Knowledge of programming languages like C++, C and Java can work to your advantage. You must also demonstrate the ability to work well with a team.

A software development engineer at Amazon makes about $119,000 to $161,000 annually, according to Glassdoor.

Software Development Engineer Apprentice

If you or your spouse have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, this opportunity is for you. This 12-month training program is offered in several U.S. states, including New York, California and Washington.

If accepted, you’ll be offered an opportunity to join AWS as a Software Development Engineer. However, you must have a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering or another field to land this role. Proficiency in programming languages like Java and C++, good communication skills and previous experience building functional software systems are added advantages.

According to ZipRecruiter, a software developer apprentice earns between $48,000 and $166,000 annually.

Data Center Operation Technician (Night Shift)

This is another data center gig that seeks to improve your individual and collaboration skills in hardware and network diagnostics. The best part about this role is you don’t need a bachelor’s degree to get hired. A high school diploma will suffice.

However, you have a higher chance of landing the job if you have over one year of hands-on experience with Linux and repairing computer hardware.

The salary for this gig varies by state. For instance, you’ll earn $61,195 annually in Washington and $40,377 annually in Florida, based on data provided by ZipRecruiter.

Data Center Project Assistant, Critical Projects Implementation

This is an open job in Chantilly, Virginia, for an administrative assistant who’s required to offer support to AWS data center engineers. Your primary responsibility would be handling admin tasks, which would free up the engineers’ time and allow them to focus on other tasks. Some of these admin tasks include procuring equipment, updating the team and making travel arrangements.

The icing on the cake? You don’t need a degree to qualify for this job. Virtually anyone with a high school diploma has a chance at qualifying. However, you can increase your chances with over one year of experience with the Microsoft Office Suite and the ability to work 40 hours a week.

Glassdoor says you can make $83,000 to $127,000 annually in this role.

Associate Cloud Consultant, Data Analytics

Another open job at Amazon is the Associate Cloud Consultant role, which focuses on data analytics. The job locations are Seattle and Arlington, though 75% of the work involves travel.

Some key responsibilities would be to assist clients with AWS offerings like Amazon Redshift and Amazon Bedrock. Note that this job requires a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Math or Engineering. Additionally, you must have over one year of experience coding in Python or Java.

Amazon pays anywhere between $181,000 and $276,000 annually for this role.

Editor’s note: Job listings information is accurate as of Feb. 19, 2024.

