7 Best Amazon Christmas Items To Buy for Less Than $50

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas. And if you’re like most people, you’re probably shopping for budget-friendly items to decorate your home or gift ideas for your loved ones. However, the holiday season doesn’t have to drain your wallet. Amazon is packed with fun, cozy and festive Christmas finds that look far more expensive than they are.

Here are a few of the best Amazon Christmas items that will create a cozy holiday atmosphere without breaking the bank.

Fleece Blanket

Price: $12.74

Bring the holiday cheer to your home with this velvet fleece blanket. It’s perfect for those cold winter nights and adds an instant Christmas atmosphere to your couch or bedroom. Plus, it comes in several colors, so you can choose whatever goes best with your home decor.

Pillow Covers

Price: $15.99

Make your couch or bed Christmas-inviting without buying new pillows. Simply swap your current covers with these Christmas pillow covers. You’ll get a set of four covers at the price, which is a steal given that they’re made of soft linen material.

Birch Tree With LED Lights

Price: $24.99

Don’t want a full Christmas tree? This birch tree with LED lights is a great substitute. The branches are flexible, so you can shape the tree to fit your space. It’s perfect for minimalists who want holiday cheer without overwhelming their space.

Socks

Price: $19.99

If you’re shopping for a gift idea, you won’t go wrong with Christmas socks from Amazon. They come in 12 different colorful print designs. They’re ideal for gifting, layering in cold weather or adding a little cheer to your daily outfits without spending much.

Throw Blanket

Price: $27.99

Nothing feels cozier than a throw blanket during winter. It’s big enough to snuggle while watching TV or reading a book. It comes in dozens of colors, so you can pick a throw that matches your home decor.

Lego Christmas Table Decoration

Price: $19.99 (originally $39.99)

Christmas isn’t complete without fun activities with friends and family. Lego Christmas table decoration is a perfect addition to such activities. It’s a great family project, especially for kids who enjoy building sets. It’s also an affordable gift for Lego fans.

Christmas Bracelets

Price: $13.95

Christmas-themed bracelets are affordable accessories that work well as party favors or gifts for loved ones or even yourself. A pack comes with six bracelets, so you can share them with friends or use them as stocking stuffers. The designs are festive without being over-the-top, making them easy to wear throughout the holiday season.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary.

