7 Best AI Cryptocurrencies To Buy by Year’s End

The convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto has seasoned investors and novices alike excited for its potential popularity. The best AI-powered crypto has seen crazy heights in the past few years, and some have already attained market caps exceeding $1 billion. In 2025, it continues to be one of the biggest investment trends for the crypto sector and beyond, even with AI crypto showing some major dips.

Technology trends in general, specifically concentrated on technological convergence, are expanding through the idea that a variety of innovation platforms are converging to accelerate technological and economic growth. This further shows how investing in some AI crypto can boost and diversify your portfolio, but what AI coins are well-positioned for success by the end of 2025?

Bittensor (TAO)

Price: $326.60

$326.60 Market cap: $3.2 billion

Bittensor essentially functions as a decentralized marketplace where you can buy and sell AI models, computational resources and other digital commodities. It is an open-source, blockchain-based platform where you can also create and trade machine intelligence, storage and compute power. You can use its native token, TAO, for contributing resources and engaging in network activities.

Render (RNDR)

Price: $3.44

$3.44 Market cap: $1.78 billion

Render had a decent start to 2025 after climbing its way back up from a slight plunge last year, but has recently shown another dip. That’s not terribly surprising considering that its core competency — distributed GPU rendering — is in Nvidia’s wheelhouse.

The Render Network is a platform that connects artists needing rendering power with GPU owners willing to share their computing resources. Its network is also built on the Ethereum blockchain, and developers use it to build high-bandwidth decentralized applications (dApps) for industries as varied as gaming, health care and finance.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.63

$0.63 Market cap: $1.5 billion

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance combines artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, allowing for more efficient communication, decision-making and financial transaction handling. This means it can essentially create a smart digital assistant for you to help you trade and manage your assets.

The Graph (GRT)

Price: $0.09

$0.09 Market cap: $915.5 million

As a former $1 billion AI cryptocurrency, GRT is still too big to ignore, even though it has dipped below that recently. It’s the Ethereum-based native token of The Graph platform, whose indexing protocol serves as a sort of search engine for blockchain networks.

SingularityNET (AGIX)

Price: $0.28

$0.28 Market cap: $335.7 million

SingularityNET isn’t far behind some of the biggest names in the AI crypto game. Its AGIX token enjoyed impressive gains in the past but has struggled a little bit lately. Nevertheless, many experts are predicting a better forecast for the remainder of 2025, including a nearly 2% price increase.

The network is open-sourcing the building of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which Singularity describes as “decentralized human-level intelligence” — and it could be one of the industry’s safer bets. Investors Observer recently issued the coin a low risk assessment.

OriginTrail (TRAC)

Price: $0.39

$0.39 Market cap: $195.3 million

TRAC is the native coin of OriginTrail and its decentralized knowledge graph, which “organizes all issued assets into a smart global index allowing all assets to be made discoverable by keywords or IDs.”

Users can make their assets verifiable and searchable, and the technology is expanding to industries like pharmaceutical supply chains, global trade and customs, enterprise data, sustainable brands, transportation and food safety compliance.

Forta (FORT)

Price: $0.07

$0.07 Market cap: $41.8 million

Forta bills itself as the “leading decentralized security and operational monitoring network for wallets, developers, and investors.” It uses machine learning to detect web3 anomalies and threats in real time while monitoring the health of smart contracts.

It’s backed by some of the biggest names in the industry, including Coinbase Ventures and Digital Currency Group.

Final Take To GO: Before You Invest in AI

As 2025 rounds out its financial back half, it’s good to know where you should still be putting your money. These tokens are among the most popular and promising on the market, but there are hundreds of other blockchain projects that support AI functionality. Before you invest, learn as much as you can about AI tokens by reading tutorials on this rapidly evolving technology — industry publications like Sensorium offer excellent primers on AI cryptocurrency.

Editor’s note: Coin price and market cap sourced via CoinMarketCap and accurate as of Aug. 25, 2025.

