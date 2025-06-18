7 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Could Supercharge Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is transforming entire industries at an unprecedented pace. While analysts project that the global AI market will grow to over $2 trillion by 2030, we're still in the early stages of this technological transformation. From automating warehouse operations to revolutionizing healthcare diagnostics, AI is creating unprecedented opportunities for investors willing to look beyond the obvious chip stocks.

Here are seven AI stocks positioned to deliver explosive growth as this technology reshapes the business world.

1. Cloud infrastructure monitoring leader

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) provides the critical observability tools that keep modern digital infrastructure running, and the AI boom is sharply accelerating demand. In Q1 2025, revenue jumped 25% year over year to $762 million, while adoption of the comany's large language model monitoring tools doubled in just six months.

As AI workloads scale across industries, real-time infrastructure visibility becomes non-negotiable -- positioning Datadog as the backbone of the AI-powered enterprise stack. Despite the company's strong fundamentals, its shares are down more than 14% year to date (as of June 17, 2025), offering investors a rare entry point into a premier AI infrastructure play.

2. Government and enterprise data analytics platform

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has grown from a secretive defense contractor into a leading force in AI-powered analytics. In Q1 2025, revenue climbed 39% year over year to $884 million, driven by a 71% surge in U.S. commercial sales to $255 million and a 45% gain in government revenue to $373 million.

By combining its Foundry and AIP platforms, Palantir delivers scalable AI solutions to both public institutions and private enterprises. This gives investors rare exposure to two of the most powerful adoption curves in the AI economy.

3. Warehouse automation robotics pioneer

Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) is transforming the $35 billion warehouse automation market with AI-driven robotic systems. Q2 2025 revenue jumped 40% to $550 million, supported by a massive $23 billion contracted backlog.

Walmart has deployed Symbotic's technology across multiple distribution centers, proving the system can handle the world's most demanding logistics operations. As e-commerce volumes accelerate and labor shortages persist, major retailers are racing to automate their supply chains with AI-powered robotics. Symbotic is a key first mover in this rapidly expanding market.

4. Next-generation power semiconductor specialist

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) specializes in gallium nitride power semiconductors that enable faster, more efficient power conversion -- critical as AI data centers consume unprecedented amounts of energy. The company's GaN technology delivers up to 3x faster charging speeds while slashing energy consumption by 40%, making it essential infrastructure for the AI boom.

Navitas recently secured a partnership with Nvidia to develop power architecture for next-generation AI systems, validating its technology with the industry's most demanding customer. As data center construction accelerates and energy costs soar, Navitas is positioned to capture a significant share of the rapidly expanding power semiconductor market.

5. AI-powered insurance disruptor

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is shaking up the $9 trillion insurance market with its AI-first approach. In Q1 2025, its in-force premiums surpassed $1 billion -- up 27% year over year to $1 billion -- with revenue rising 27% to $151.2 million. Its trailing-12-month gross loss ratio stands at 73%, a critical figure that has declined by an impressive 15 percentage points over the prior seven quarters.

With its tech stack scaling into new lines and regions, Lemonade showcases that algorithmic efficiency can outpace legacy insurers at scale, making its stock a compelling buy for long-term thinkers.

6. Autonomous driving and robotics leader

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is transforming from an automaker into an AI powerhouse across two massive markets: autonomous driving and humanoid robotics. The company plans to launch its robotaxi service in Austin on June 22, 2025, deploying driverless Model Y vehicles that navigate entirely through camera-based neural networks -- no human drivers needed.

Moreover, Tesla's Optimus robots have entered production at the Fremont factory, with thousands expected by year-end to handle repetitive industrial tasks. With a $1 trillion valuation increasingly detached from car sales, Tesla is betting its future on AI-driven recurring revenue from robotaxis and robot workers that could dwarf its vehicle business.

7. AI semiconductor challenger

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is the only credible alternative to Nvidia in the AI accelerator market. At its June 12 "Advancing AI" event, AMD unveiled the Helios rack architecture launching in 2026, which integrates next-generation MI400 GPUs into unified AI servers. The announcement drove the leading investment bank Piper Sandler to raise its price target on the stock to $140.

AMD has thus emerged as the "second horse" that hyperscalers desperately need in a supply constrained market. As the AI infrastructure buildout accelerates toward a multitrillion-dollar scale, AMD's open-standards alternative to Nvidia looks increasingly vital, a fact that bodes well for its share-price performance in the years ahead.

George Budwell has positions in Lemonade, Navitas Semiconductor, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Datadog, Lemonade, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, Symbotic, Tesla, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

