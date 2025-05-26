7 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly evolving from a futuristic concept to the defining technology of our era. With generative AI alone projected to add trillions in economic value by 2030, we're witnessing the early stages of a transformation that will reshape every industry. From voice interfaces and intelligent automation to energy infrastructure and next-generation computing, AI's tentacles are reaching into every corner of the global economy.

This revolution isn't just about chatbots and image generators. AI is fundamentally changing how businesses operate, make decisions, and serve customers. Companies that successfully integrate AI into their core operations are seeing dramatic improvements in efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability. Meanwhile, those that fail to adapt risk becoming obsolete in an increasingly automated world.

While tech giants dominate headlines in the AI arena, savvy investors should look beyond the obvious plays. The companies best positioned to profit from AI adoption span multiple sectors -- from specialized AI software providers to the infrastructure players powering this computational revolution. Here are seven stocks offering compelling exposure to AI's explosive growth trajectory.

Voice AI revolution

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) pioneers conversational AI technology that enables natural voice interactions between humans and machines, with its platform already powering millions of interactions daily across automotive, restaurant, and consumer brands. The company's edge computing capabilities allow voice processing directly on devices, creating faster, more private experiences, while its recent acquisition of Amelia expands its reach into enterprise customer service automation. As voice becomes the dominant interface for AI interaction, SoundHound's proprietary technology and growing patent portfolio position it to capture massive value from the shift to conversational computing.

AI-powered insurance disruptor

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) leverages AI to reimagine insurance, using AI chatbots to handle claims in seconds and behavioral economics to reduce fraud while improving customer experience. The company's AI-driven approach enables it to operate with a fraction of traditional insurers' overhead, passing savings to customers while maintaining strong unit economics that improve with scale. With its recent expansion into auto insurance and growing lifetime value per customer, Lemonade demonstrates how AI can transform even the most traditional industries.

AI infrastructure enabler

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) develops advanced nuclear fission power plants perfectly suited to meet the exploding energy demands of AI data centers, with its compact reactors offering reliable, carbon-free baseload power. The nuclear energy company recently benefited from executive orders President Trump signed on May 23 that streamline nuclear development by allowing the departments of Energy and Defense to build reactors on federal land and requiring the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to make licensing decisions within 18 months. With Oklo CEO Jacob DeWitte present at the signing ceremony alongside other nuclear industry leaders, the company is well positioned to capitalize on the administration's push to accelerate nuclear deployment for powering AI data centers and defense facilities.

Efficient AI semiconductor play

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) creates gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors that dramatically improve energy efficiency in data centers, reducing the massive power consumption that threatens to limit AI scaling. The company recently announced a collaboration with Nvidia to co-develop 800V HVDC systems for next-generation AI server racks, validating its GaNFast and GeneSiC technologies. With AI infrastructure scaling rapidly, Navitas offers a high-leverage play on the power efficiency demands of the AI boom.

Metaverse AI architect

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) transforms from social media giant to AI powerhouse, deploying advanced AI across its billions of users while building the infrastructure for next-generation AI experiences. The company's massive investments in AI research yield practical applications from content recommendation to ad targeting. Meanwhile, its open-source Llama models position it as a key enabler of the broader AI ecosystem. With its vast data resources, computing infrastructure, and direct monetization paths through advertising and virtual reality, Meta offers multiple ways to win from AI advancement.

AI everything company

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) embeds AI throughout its massive ecosystem, from Alexa voice assistants and recommendation engines to warehouse robotics and Amazon Web Services' AI services that power thousands of enterprises. The company's Bedrock platform democratizes access to leading AI models while its custom AI chips offer cost-effective alternatives to traditional processors, creating multiple revenue streams from the AI boom. As both a massive user of AI for its operations and a provider of AI infrastructure to others, Amazon benefits from AI adoption at every level of the technology stack.

Photonic AI breakthrough

Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) develops optical interconnect solutions that could revolutionize AI computing by using light instead of electricity to move data between chips, dramatically reducing the power consumption and heat generation that limit AI scaling. The company's photonic integrated circuits enable data transmission speeds up to 100 times faster than traditional copper connections while consuming 50% less power, addressing critical bottlenecks in AI data centers. As AI models grow exponentially larger and require massive data movement between processors, Poet's optical technology could become fundamental to making advanced AI economically viable.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. George Budwell has positions in Lemonade, Navitas Semiconductor, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Lemonade, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

