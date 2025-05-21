7 Analysts Have This To Say About BankUnited

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 1 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $38.86, with a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. A decline of 8.56% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BankUnited. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $39.00 - Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $34.00 $38.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $38.00 $40.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $40.00 $42.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $50.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $44.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $41.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BankUnited. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BankUnited. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of BankUnited compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of BankUnited compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for BankUnited's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of BankUnited's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BankUnited analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind BankUnited

BankUnited Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. The bank provides a full range of banking services through banking centers located throughout Florida, as well as New York City. The company is a commercially focused regional bank focusing on small and middle-market businesses, but also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform. The Bank offers a comprehensive suite of commercial lending and deposit products through an Atlanta office focused on the Southeast region, certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms and certain consumer deposit products through an online channel.

BankUnited's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BankUnited's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.66% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: BankUnited's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BankUnited's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BankUnited's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.07. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BKU

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Hold Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Sell Sell Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for BKU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.