7 Analysts Have This To Say About Align Tech

Analysts' ratings for Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Align Tech, revealing an average target of $257.57, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $206.00. Marking an increase of 2.01%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $252.50.

The standing of Align Tech among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $255.00 - Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $260.00 $240.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $272.00 $280.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $270.00 $275.00 Brandon Couillard Jefferies Lowers Buy $260.00 $285.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $280.00 $235.00 Michael Ryskin B of A Securities Raises Underperform $206.00 $200.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Align Tech. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Align Tech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Align Tech's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Align Tech's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Align Technology is the leading manufacturer of clear aligners. Invisalign, its main product, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1998 and has since dominated, controlling over 90% of the market. Invisalign can treat roughly 90% of all malocclusion cases (misaligned teeth), and there are over 230,000 Invisalign-trained dentists and orthodontists. In 2022, Invisalign treated over 2 million cases, or roughly 10% of all orthodontic cases for the year, and it has treated over 14 million patients since its launch. Align also sells intraoral scanners under the brand iTero, which captures digital impressions of patients' teeth and illustrates treatment plans. Over 85% of Invisalign cases are submitted by digital scans, and iTero scans make up over half of these scans.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Align Tech's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Align Tech's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Align Tech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Align Tech adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

