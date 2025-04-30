7 Analysts Assess Solventum: What You Need To Know

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $79.57, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.53% increase from the previous average price target of $74.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Solventum. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $80.00 $84.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $73.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Raises Neutral $82.00 $70.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $71.00 $63.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $73.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $84.00 $75.00 Travis Steed B of A Securities Raises Neutral $85.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Solventum. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Solventum compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Solventum's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Solventum's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Solventum

Solventum Corp is a healthcare company developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions that leverage deep material science, data science, and digital capabilities to address critical customer and patient needs. The company has four operating segments: MedSurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the MedSurg segment, which provides wound care and surgical solutions that are intended to accelerate healing, prevent complications, and lower the total cost of care globally.

Solventum: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Solventum displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Solventum's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Solventum's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.01%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Solventum's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.71. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

