7 Analysts Assess Encompass Health: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $102.29, a high estimate of $113.00, and a low estimate of $94.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.63% from the previous average price target of $99.67.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Encompass Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $105.00 $105.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $109.00 $113.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $95.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $113.00 $108.00 Whit Mayo Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $100.00 - Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $94.00 $94.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $83.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Encompass Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Encompass Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Encompass Health Corp provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States through a network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Inpatient rehabilitation contributes the majority of the firm's revenue and provides specialized rehabilitative treatment through a network of inpatient hospitals. These hospitals are concentrated in the eastern half of the United States and Texas.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Encompass Health showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.41% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Encompass Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Encompass Health's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.64% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Encompass Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.82%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Encompass Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.68.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

