7 Amazing Outdoor Items To Buy at Five Below Before Fall

Summer may be winding down, but there’s still plenty of time to squeeze in outdoor adventures before the leaves start changing. If you’re looking to maximize your remaining warm-weather fun without breaking the bank, Five Below has you covered with budget-friendly outdoor essentials that won’t cost more than $5.

From backyard entertaining to camping gear, this discount retailer offers surprising quality at unbeatable prices. Below are seven outdoor items you should grab at Five Below before fall arrives; your wallet will thank you.

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Price: $5

Nothing sets the mood for outdoor gatherings like good music and Five Below’s selection of portable Bluetooth speakers delivers impressive sound quality for the price. These compact speakers are perfect for pool parties, beach trips or camping adventures. With water-resistant options available, you won’t have to worry about splashes or sudden rain showers ruining your tunes.

Money-saving tip: Compare these $5 speakers to similar models at big-box retailers, where you’ll easily pay $20 to $40 for comparable features.

Inflatable Pool Floats and Water Toys

Price: $2.50 to $5

Beat the heat with Five Below’s impressive selection of pool floats, from classic rings to trendy designs like flamingos, unicorns and pizza slices. These Instagram-worthy floats cost a fraction of what you’d pay at pool supply stores, making it easy to stock up for parties or family fun. The store also carries water guns, beach balls and diving toys that will keep kids entertained for hours. At these prices, you can afford to replace items if they get damaged — no stress required.

Outdoor Games and Sports Equipment

Price: $1 to $5

Transform your backyard into an entertainment zone with Five Below’s outdoor games. From frisbees and footballs to cornhole sets and giant Jenga blocks, there’s something for every age group and skill level. These items are perfect for family reunions, barbecues or just casual weekend fun.

Pro tip: Stock up on multiple items to create an outdoor game station that will keep guests entertained all season long.

Camping and Hiking Essentials

Price: $2 to $5

Don’t let expensive gear keep you from exploring the great outdoors. Five Below carries essential camping items like LED lanterns, portable phone chargers, travel-sized toiletries and basic first aid supplies. While these may not replace high-end camping gear for serious adventurers, they’re perfect for casual camping trips or emergency preparedness. Their selection of water bottles, insulated tumblers and snack containers also makes it easy to stay hydrated and fueled during outdoor activities.

Beach and Pool Accessories

Price: $1 to $4

Whether you’re hitting the beach or lounging by the pool, Five Below has the accessories you need. Waterproof phone cases protect your device from water damage, while beach towels and mesh bags help you stay organized. Snorkel sets and goggles open up underwater exploration opportunities for kids and adults alike. The store’s selection of sun hats, sunglasses and cooling towels also helps you stay comfortable during hot summer days.

Outdoor Lighting Solutions

Price: $3 to $5

Extend your outdoor time into the evening with Five Below’s lighting options. Solar-powered string lights create magical ambiance for patio dinners or backyard parties, while LED lanterns provide practical illumination for camping or late-night activities. These affordable lighting solutions can transform any outdoor space into a cozy gathering spot without the need for expensive electrical work or professional installation.

Picnic and Barbecue Accessories

Price: $1 to $5

Make outdoor dining easier with Five Below’s picnic essentials. Reusable plates, cups and utensils eliminate waste while keeping costs low. Inflatable coolers and ice packs help keep food and drinks at safe temperatures, while disposable tablecloths and napkins simplify cleanup. The store also carries grilling tools, condiment containers and serving trays that make backyard barbecues more enjoyable and organized.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

