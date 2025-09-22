7 AI Startups Backed by Jeff Bezos — Should You Invest?

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, has a track record of spotting big opportunities before the crowd. He was an early investor of Google, X, Airbnb and Uber — companies that went on to redefine entire industries. He’s now turning his attention to artificial intelligence (AI), with a particular focus on AI-powered robotics.

In 2024 alone, Bezos invested in nine AI startups, four of which are building autonomous robots. Let’s break down the AI startups Bezos is backing and whether you should follow his lead.

Swiss-Mile

According to Yahoo Finance, Bezos co-led a $22 million funding round for Swiss-Mile, a Zurich-based company building robots that look like headless dogs on wheels that can deliver items. According to cofounder Marko Bjelonic, Bezos asked detailed technical questions about AI training and robotics before backing Swiss-Mile.

Figure AI

Figure AI is building humanoid robots that can perform complex tasks alongside humans in industries like warehousing, manufacturing, logistics, retail and households. Given Amazon already uses more than 750,000 robots in its operations, Figure AI’s technology could one day become part of Amazon’s vast logistics system, according to CBNC.

Skild AI

As per its website, Skild AI focuses on the “brain” side of robotics. It develops AI systems that help robots learn and adapt. CEO Deepak Pathak frames this as the path to artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Physical Intelligence

According to CNBC nother robotics startup in Bezos’ portfolio is Physical Intelligence, which focuses on robots that can take on dangerous and labor-intensive work. For example mining, construction or industrial tasks where human workers face safety risks.

Perplexity AI

Beyond robotics, Bezos also invested in Perplexity AI, an AI-powered search engine that directly competes with Google, per Yahoo Finance. Since Bezos’s fortune is tied to the internet’s growth, backing a potential disruptor to Google says a lot.

Tenstorrent

As reported by TechCrunch, Bezos also backed Tenstorrent, a chip design company working to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in AI hardware. With demand for AI chips skyrocketing, Tenstorrent is positioning itself as an affordable alternative for companies that can’t afford Nvidia’s high prices.

Outgo

Outgo is a fintech company that offers owner-operators, fleets and brokers tools to manage payments, cash flow and expenses, areas that are complex in logistics. Bezos’ investment in Outgo shows his continued interest in financial infrastructure, especially in sectors that power commerce and delivery, industries closely tied to Amazon’s ecosystem.

In addition, the Amazon founder backed Contextual AI and caregiver support firm Magnolia, according to Forbes Australia.

Should You Invest in These Startups?

Bezos backing these startups brings attention to many investors. His track record shows he’s skilled at spotting trends early and his involvement can attract additional investors. But that doesn’t mean everyone can invest in these companies.

For individual investors, direct investment in these startups is nearly impossible. They’re private companies requiring minimum investments in the millions. The best way to gain exposure is through publicly traded companies already investing heavily in AI, like Amazon, Nvidia or Alphabet.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 AI Startups Backed by Jeff Bezos — Should You Invest?

