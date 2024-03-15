7 A-Rated Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in March

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re looking to be on the cutting edge, then artificial intelligence is old hat, even if you’re open to investing in tech stocks. Instead, the next wave of innovation is going to come from quantum computing, which makes quantum computing stocks a must for forward-thinking investors.

Classic computers, which we’ve used for years, operate on a binary system. They are equipped with chips that use bits to perform computations.

The bits are limited, though, and can only show a value of zero or one. So, it takes a lot of zeros and ones arranged in specific orders for a computer to do anything.

Quantum computing changes the game, though, these computers operate with subatomic particles such as electrons or photons. Quantum bits allow the particles to exist simultaneously in more than one state, which increases processing speeds.

Why is that important? Quicker processing speeds mean that computers can tackle more complex problems, which will improve predictive analytics, pattern recognition, and complex optimization tasks.

We’ll use the Portfolio Grader to identify the best quantum computing stocks you can buy now. The Portfolio Grader evaluates and grades all stocks based on earnings performance, growth, momentum and other factors.

When you find A-rated quantum computing stocks, you know that you’re getting the best of the best.

Here are seven to buy now.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is making great strides in recent months. Its efforts in quantum computing, and its new chips for generative AI, give it a strong ramp toward greater highs.

AMD is a partner with the quantum computing company Riverlane, which uses AMD’s Zinq UltraScale+ RFSoC as a platform to interface between Riverlane’s control software and the high-speed pulse lasers fired to control qubits essential for quantum computing operations.

AMD brought in $6.1 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 10% from just a year ago. Net income climbed more than 3,000% to $667 million. Earnings per share was 41 cents, better than the solitary penny per share AMD recorded a year ago.

AMD stock has increased 140% in the last year and has an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Shutterstock

Is any quantum computing analysis complete with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)? Probably not.

Now the third-biggest company in the world by market capitalization, Nvidia is using its newly earned riches to invest in cutting-edge technology, including quantum computing.

Its Cuda Quantum platform is the first-of-its-kind open-source platform that allows developers to integrate and program quantum processing units, GPUs, and central processing units into a single system.

Nvidia also offers its cuQuantum product, which is a software development kit of libraries and tools that accelerate quantum computing workflows. Nvidia says the product can help developers increase the speed of quantum circuit simulations.

Nvidia is arguably the most influential and powerful technology company in the world. Earnings for the company’s fiscal Q4 2024 was $22.1 billion, up 265% from just a year ago.

Nvidia stock grew 239% in 2023 and is already up 60% in 2024. It gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: VDB Photos / Shutterstock.com

With a market capitalization of $3 trillion (the biggest valuation in the world) Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has the resources to invest in quantum computing development. And it’s doing exactly that.

The company offers Azure Quantum, a cloud service that allows users to build and refine quantum algorithms. Azure Quantum includes tools that accelerate scientific discovery and uses natural language to help users solve materials sciences and chemistry equations.

Its cloud development environment allows users to work with various quantum hardware providers, including Quantinuum, IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI).

Microsoft’s revenue was $62 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, up 18% from a year ago. Its stock has risen 63% in the last 12 months.

MSFT gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

International Business Machines (IBM)

Source: Twin Design / Shutterstock.com

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) is a reliable play for any investor investing in a quantum computing stock.

IBM put the first quantum processor on a cloud computing environment eight years ago, allowing anyone to run experiments.

It followed up that innovation in 2019 by releasing it first circuit-based quantum computer, known as Quantum System One.

IBM is now offering Quantum System Two, the first modular quantum computer, which was unveiled in December.

IBM laid out a vision for the next 10 years in which it plans to continue its development. Quantum computers are now a tool for scientific exploration, Dario Gil, senior VP and research director said.

IBM stock is up 53% in the last year. It gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) doesn’t make the chips and processors that make quantum computing a reality. But the company has an equally important role.

Supermicro is known for developing and manufacturing server housing units and storage solutions that allow companies to operate powerful computers that perform complex tasks such as generative AI.

Because Supermicro builds and validates its systems, it can offer customers a choice of configurations that help to meet each customer’s need.

And Supermicro’s server housing units will be valuable as companies work toward a future where quantum computing becomes widely used.

Supermicro already has more than 1,000 customers for its high-end servers, most of whom are small and medium-sized businesses. Thus, it has plenty of momentum on which to build.

SMCI stock is one of the best-performing stocks you can buy. It has increased over 1,000% in the last 12 months and receives an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is a legacy computer company best known for its laptops, desktop computers, and notebooks. However, it also operates a generative AI platform designed to help customers analyze data and make more accurate decisions.

In quantum computing, Dell has partnered with Nvidia by pairing its PowerEdge platform with Nvidia’s H100 GPUs and Nvidia cuQuantum.

It is also working with IonQ to design integrated hybrid quantum/classical solutions.

Dell stock is up 216% in the last year. It gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK)

Source: Shutterstock

Another of the intriguing quantum computing stocks to buy is QuickLogic Corp. (NASDAQ:QUIK), a semiconductor company that makes low-power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and hardware.

People use its products in various applications including industrial, aerospace, defense, AI, consumer and computing.

It also has a subsidiary called SensiML, which makes AI and machine learning software for mobile devices used by medical professionals and industrial workers.

Keeping those products secure from cyberattacks is important, and the power of quantum computing makes cybersecurity all the more important.

So QuickLogic partnered with Xiphera, a cryptographic security company, to provide secure cryptographic IP cores on QuickLogic’s embedded field programmable gate arrays.

QuickLogic is coming off a strong 2023, in which its revenue jumped to $21.2 million from $16.18 million a year ago. Operating income showed a small profit in 2023 after posting a loss of $3.8 million in 2022.

QUIK stock is up 225% in the last 12 months. It gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

On the date of publication, Louis Navellier had long positions in NVDA and MSFT. Louis Navellier did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article had a long position in NVDA. The staff member did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 7 A-Rated Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in March appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.