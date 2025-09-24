7 2026 Car Models Worth Buying

The 2026 auto model year is here — and with it comes a whole new assortment of upgrades, new models and redesigns. From a new hatchback version of the popular Kia K4 sedan, to what might be the most powerful Corvette ever on the market, to a smaller and more maneuverable version of a popular Rivian SUV, 2026 promises to have a vehicle type for nearly every driver.

Whether you’re looking for a luxury redesign or simply a compact ride to get from A to Z, here are seven car models GOBankingRates finds worth buying in 2026.

Audi A6

Cost: $65,000 to $75,000 (estimated by Car and Driver)

The A6 has been wholly redesigned, with what CarEdge has described as a new exterior design and a cabin loaded with all-new tech. The ride is powered by a turbocharged V6 (3.0-liter) that produces 362 horsepower, and it comes with all-wheel drive. The Audi A6 is expected to be available in late 2025.

BMW 3-Series

Cost: $48,675 to $64,875

The BMW 3-Series is another car getting a full design and overhaul for the new year, with a number of specifications yet to be revealed. It is known that the 3-Series will be available in both internal combustion and electric vehicle (EV) versions, as well as a completely digital dashboard loaded with new iDrive software. The BMW is expected to come in both four- and six-cylinder turbocharged engines, and it likely will drop in late 2025.

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Cost: $30,000 (estimated by CarEdge)

Despite having initially been discontinued, the Bolt is back with an expanded range and faster charging speeds. Further, it has been built on the Ultium chassis and is now said to resemble the larger and more muscular Equinox EV.

Chevrolet Corvette Zora

Cost: TBD

DaxStreet has noted the 2026 Zora — an all-wheel-drive hybrid “supercar” loaded with a turbo V8 and electric powertrain over 1,000 horsepower — will likely be the most powerful Corvette ever on the market.

Hyundai Palisade

Cost: $40,430

This three-row SUV is expected to get even wider and longer in 2026, and it will be powered by a redesigned V6 with a 329-horsepower hybrid powertrain capable of at least 30 mpg and 620 miles.

Kia K4 Hatchback

Cost: TBD

With the K4 sedan already a popular model, CarEdge predicted the hatchback version will go even further with consumers. More compact than the sedan by 11 inches, the hatchback will still come loaded with nearly 60 cubic feet of cargo space when the back seats are folded down, SUV-style. Also, its compact size will make it far easier to maneuver and park.

Rivian R2

Cost: $45,000 (estimated by Car and Driver)

The R2 SUV EV is smaller and cheaper than the R1, but it will come in a multitude of configurations: single-, dual- and tri-motor. It has a 300-mile range, along with a very roomy interior. It also features a NACS (Tesla) charging port, meaning 2026 R2 owners will be able to charge it at any of the 20,000 Tesla Superchargers in America.

