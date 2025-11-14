7 in 10 Workers Have a Side Hustle — Hidden Costs of Multi-Working

In a 2025 study, MyPerfectResume found that 71% of Americans rely on a secondary income source to cover their basic living expenses.

Many workers feel their salary growth has not kept pace with high inflation. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported a weakening job growth for the last four months, which can breed “hustle culture” trends where employers expect more work for the same pay.

Side hustles can help make ends meet financially, but beware that they come with plenty of hidden tolls.

Low Performance in Both Roles

Workers pulled in too many directions get stretched thin and often underperform. Jasmine Escalera, career expert at MyPerfectResume, notes that workers themselves acknowledge the problem.

“Nearly half (49%) of respondents in our survey say having a second source of income hurts their focus and performance at their primary job,” she stated.

Do badly enough and you can lose your primary job, of course. But even if you keep it, your career can still suffer.

Stalled Career Growth

Avery Morgan, chief human resources officer at EduBirdie, points out that workers can enter a vicious cycle of working harder but not advancing.

“If employers see you as less committed, it slows promotions and keeps base salaries stagnant. The same can happen in your side hustle, where you stop earning more,” Morgan said.

Physical Health Decline

Worryingly, over a fifth (21%) of respondents in the MyPerfectResume study reported a marked decline in their physical health after starting a side hustle.

It’s hardly a plot twist. With less time for sleep, exercise, being outside, and preparing healthy meals, your physical health can quickly go by the wayside.

Burnout, Stress and Mental Health Decline

All of those factors impacting your physical health also hit your mental health.

“Working one full-time job is often taxing on its own,” notes Sam DeMase, career expert with ZipRecruiter. “Layer in a side hustle and you’re more likely to experience stress, frustration, lack of motivation, and burnout.”

It also creates a cycle of weakening relationships — which only exacerbates the decline in your mental health and happiness.

Frayed Family and Social Ties

More hours spent working means less time with your family and friends.

“Relationships take time and work to flourish,” added DeMase. “When you’re working two jobs, personal relationships often go to the back burner.”

If you fail to invest enough time and energy into your relationships, they often wither and die. That goes not just for friendships but also marriages.

Sometimes you don’t see the effect immediately either. Parents may think they can get away with less time at home, only to wake up months or years later and find their children no longer interested in engaging with them.

At their best, side hustles can offer a fun and rewarding source of extra income. But they always come at a cost, and you need to understand that cost before committing.

