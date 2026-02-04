This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock is Coming Off a Record Year With Plenty of Fuel to Continue Growing

Key Points

Enterprise Products Partners delivered record volumes and cash flow last year.

Its high-yielding payout is on a rock-solid foundation.

The MLP has visibility into its growth through the end of 2027.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) recently reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results, closing the books on a record year. The master limited partnership (MLP) set several volume records, fueled by recently completed expansion projects. That enabled it to generate record cash flows to easily cover its high-yielding distribution, which it raised for the 27th year in a row.

The midstream giant also secured several new capital projects, further enhancing and extending its growth outlook. As a result, the MLP should have plenty of fuel to continue increasing its 6.7%-yielding payout. The company's income and growth combination make it an attractive option for investors who are comfortable receiving the Schedule K-1 Federal tax forms it sends each year.

Records all around

Enterprise Products Partners completed several growth capital projects last year, including the initial phase of its Neches River Terminal and its Bahia Pipeline. These and other growth initiatives helped fuel 10 volume records across the partnership's operations. That helped drive record gross operating margin, net income, and cash flow in the fourth quarter. Its operational distributable cash flow during the fourth quarter covered its rising cash distribution by a comfortable 1.8 times, enabling the MLP to retain $1 billion for growth.

For the full year, the MLP generated a record $8.7 billion in adjusted cash flow from operations, while producing enough distributable cash flow to cover its high-yielding payout by a comfortable 1.7 times. That allowed it to retain $3.2 billion in cash to invest in expansion projects.

Overall, the pipeline company invested $4.4 billion in growth capital projects and made $632 million in acquisitions. It funded its remaining capital needs with its strong balance sheet, ending the year with a low 3.3 times leverage ratio. The MLP's strong cash flows and financial metrics put its high-yielding payout on a very sustainable foundation.

More growth coming down the pipeline

Last year marked the peak in the midstream company's growth capital spending cycle with the completion of several major expansion projects. However, it still has lots more growth ahead. Enterprise Products Partners expects to invest between $2.5 billion and $2.9 billion into growth capital projects this year, offset by $600 million in asset sales. Meanwhile, the company anticipates investing another $2 billion to $2.5 billion next year.

Enterprise Products Partners recently secured several growth capital projects, further enhancing and extending its near-term growth visibility. That includes expanding and extending its Bahia pipeline, which it's doing in partnership with ExxonMobil. This project should enter service by the fourth quarter of next year. The MLP is also expanding its Dark Horse facility. Additionally, it's seeing opportunities to expand its gas pipeline systems to support growing power demand by AI data centers.

Even with these additional growth capital projects, the MLP expects to produce significant free cash flow this year. That should enable it to strengthen its already top-tier balance sheet, repurchase more common units, and continue to increase its distribution.

A rock-solid income investment

Enterprise Products Partners is coming off a record year. Meanwhile, the MLP has more growth on the horizon. That should give it plenty of fuel to continue increasing its high-yielding payout, making it an excellent option for those seeking a lucrative passive income stream.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.