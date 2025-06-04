60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Introduces New 8-Count Bottle for ARAKODA® Malaria Prophylaxis

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals launches new 8-count bottle of ARAKODA® for malaria prevention, suitable for short trips.

Quiver AI Summary

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has launched a new 8-count bottle format for its malaria prophylactic medication, ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), making it more convenient for travelers heading to malaria-endemic regions for shorter durations. This new packaging option is now available through major retail pharmacies, including Amazon Pharmacy, and is intended for patients 18 years and older. ARAKODA is unique as the only weekly prophylactic treatment that protects against all stages of malaria. The medication requires a loading dose followed by weekly doses during travel and is not suitable for individuals with certain medical conditions, such as G6PD deficiency. The company, focused on developing treatments for infectious diseases, received FDA approval for ARAKODA in 2018 and aims to expand its reach through this new packaging option.

Potential Positives

The introduction of an 8-count bottle format for ARAKODA® expands packaging options, making it more suitable for travelers making shorter trips to malaria-endemic areas.

ARAKODA® is highlighted as the only weekly prophylactic therapy providing protection against all stages of malaria, emphasizing its unique value in malaria prevention.

The availability of ARAKODA® through major retail pharmacies, including Amazon Pharmacy, enhances accessibility for patients in need of malaria prophylaxis.

The press release reinforces the company's commitment to developing new medicines for infectious diseases, potentially enhancing its reputation and appeal to investors and partners.

Potential Negatives

Inclusion of multiple warnings and precautions regarding serious side effects, such as hemolytic anemia and psychiatric effects, may deter healthcare providers from prescribing ARAKODA®.

The mention of substantial doubt regarding the company's ability to continue on a going-concern basis raises concerns about the company's financial stability and future viability.

Failure to secure manufacturing capacity poses a risk of delays in bringing products to market, potentially affecting revenue and growth prospects.

FAQ

What is ARAKODA®?

ARAKODA® (tafenoquine) is a weekly prophylactic therapy that provides protection against malaria's blood and liver stages for travelers.

Where can I find the new 8-count bottles of ARAKODA®?

The new 8-count bottles of ARAKODA® are available at major retail pharmacies, including Amazon Pharmacy.

Who is eligible to use ARAKODA®?

ARAKODA® is indicated for adults aged 18 and older traveling to areas where malaria is endemic.

What are the dosing instructions for ARAKODA®?

The dosing schedule includes a loading phase of 2x100 mg tablets for three days, followed by weekly doses.

What safety precautions should be considered with ARAKODA®?

ARAKODA® has specific contraindications including G6PD deficiency and a history of psychotic disorders; proper tests must be conducted before use.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SXTP Insider Trading Activity

$SXTP insiders have traded $SXTP stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SXTP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEOFFREY S DOW (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 73,951 shares for an estimated $89,755 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHERYL XU has made 7 purchases buying 13,000 shares for an estimated $21,400 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SXTP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SXTP stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOGART WEALTH, LLC removed 700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,288

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





New 8-count bottles now available through major retail pharmacies



New 8-count bottles now available through major retail pharmacies



ARAKODA® is the only weekly prophylactic therapy to provide protection against the blood and liver stages of malaria







WASHINGTON, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





(NASDAQ: SXTP; SXTPW) (“60 Degrees” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for infectious diseases, today announced the introduction of a new 8-count bottle format for ARAKODA® (



tafenoquine



). The 8-count bottle format may be suitable for use with patients who are making shorter trips to areas of the world where malaria is endemic.





The new format expands the packaging options available to healthcare professionals who prescribe ARAKODA for the prevention of malaria and travelers taking trips of one week or less. The 8-count bottles are now available through major retail pharmacies, including Amazon Pharmacy.





For individuals traveling to endemic areas, ARAKODA tablets are indicated for the prophylaxis of malaria in patients 18 years of age and older. ARAKODA is the only weekly prophylactic therapy to provide protection against all stages of malaria.







About ARAKODA





®





(tafenoquine)









Tafenoquine



was discovered by Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.



Tafenoquine



was approved for malaria prophylaxis in 2018 in the United States as ARAKODA



®



and in Australia as KODATEF



®



. Both were commercially launched in 2019 and are currently distributed through pharmaceutical wholesaler networks in each respective country. They are available at retail pharmacies as a prescription-only malaria prevention drug. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the long terminal half-life of



tafenoquine



, which is approximately 16 days, offers the advantage of less frequent dosing for the prophylaxis of malaria. ARAKODA



®



is not suitable for everyone, and patients and prescribers should review the Important Safety Information below. Individuals at risk of contracting malaria are prescribed ARAKODA



®



2 x 100 mg tablets once per day for three days (the loading phase) prior to travel to an area of the world where malaria is endemic, 2 x 100 mg tablets weekly for up to six months during travel, then 2 x 100 mg in the week following travel.







ARAKODA







®







(tafenoquine) Important Safety Information







ARAKODA



®



is an antimalarial indicated for the prophylaxis of malaria in patients aged 18 years and older.







Contraindications







ARAKODA



®



should not be administered to:







Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (“G6PD”) deficiency or unknown G6PD status;



Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (“G6PD”) deficiency or unknown G6PD status;



Breastfeeding by a lactating woman when the infant is found to be G6PD deficient or if



Breastfeeding by a lactating woman when the infant is found to be G6PD deficient or if



G6PD status is unknown;



G6PD status is unknown;



Patients with a history of psychotic disorders or current psychotic symptoms; or



Patients with a history of psychotic disorders or current psychotic symptoms; or



Known hypersensitivity reactions to



tafenoquine



, other 8-aminoquinolines, or any component of ARAKODA



®



.













Warnings and Precautions









Hemolytic Anemia:



G6PD testing must be performed before prescribing ARAKODA



®



due to the risk of hemolytic anemia. Monitor patients for signs or symptoms of hemolysis.







G6PD Deficiency in Pregnancy or Lactation:



ARAKODA



®



may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman with a G6PD-deficient fetus. ARAKODA



®



is not recommended during pregnancy. A G6PD-deficient infant may be at risk for hemolytic anemia from exposure to ARAKODA



®



through breast milk. Check infant’s G6PD status before breastfeeding begins.







Methemoglobinemia:



Asymptomatic elevations in blood methemoglobin have been observed. Initiate appropriate therapy if signs or symptoms of methemoglobinemia occur.







Psychiatric Effects:



Serious psychotic adverse reactions have been observed in patients with a history of psychosis or schizophrenia, at doses different from the approved dose. If psychotic symptoms (hallucinations, delusions, or grossly disorganized thinking or behavior) occur, consider discontinuation of ARAKODA



®



therapy and evaluation by a mental health professional as soon as possible.







Hypersensitivity Reactions:



Serious hypersensitivity reactions have been observed with administration of ARAKODA



®



. If hypersensitivity reactions occur, institute appropriate therapy.







Delayed Adverse Reactions:



Due to the long half-life of ARAKODA



®



(approximately 16 days), psychiatric effects, hemolytic anemia, methemoglobinemia, and hypersensitivity reactions may be delayed in onset and/or duration.







Adverse Reactions:



The most common adverse reactions (incidence greater than or equal to 1 percent) were: headache, dizziness, back pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT), motion sickness, insomnia, depression, abnormal dreams, and anxiety.







Drug Interactions







Avoid co-administration with drugs that are substrates of organic cation transporter-2 or multidrug and toxin extrusion transporters.







Use in Specific Populations







Lactation: Advise women not to breastfeed a G6PD-deficient infant or infant with unknown G6PD status during treatment and for 3 months after the last dose of ARAKODA



®



.





To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at 1- 888-834-0225 or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or





www.fda.gov/medwatch





. The full prescribing information of ARAKODA



®



is located





here





.







About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and marketing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases that affect the lives of millions of people. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. achieved FDA approval of its lead product, ARAKODA



®



(



tafenoquine



), for malaria prevention, in 2018. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also collaborates with prominent research organizations in the U.S., Australia, and Singapore. The 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. mission has been supported through in-kind funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and private institutional investors including Knight Therapeutics Inc., a Canadian-based pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Washington D.C., with a majority-owned subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at





www.60degreespharma.com





. The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: there is substantial doubt as to our ability to continue on a going-concern basis; we might not be eligible for Australian government research and development tax rebates; if we are not able to successfully develop, obtain FDA approval for, and provide for the commercialization of non-malaria prevention indications for



tafenoquine



(ARAKODA



®



or other regimen) or Celgosivir in a timely manner, we may not be able to expand our business operations; we may not be able to successfully conduct planned clinical trials or patient recruitment in our trials might be slow or negligible; and we have no manufacturing capacity which puts us at risk of lengthy and costly delays of bringing our products to market. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the information contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and our subsequent SEC filings. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.





Media Contacts:





Sheila A. Burke







SheilaBurke-consultant@60degreespharma.com







(484) 667-6330





Investor Contact:





Patrick Gaynes







patrickgaynes@60degreespharma





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.