60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Closes Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement Raising Approximately $1.075 Million

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals closed a direct stock offering, raising approximately $1.075 million for working capital and corporate purposes.

Quiver AI Summary

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has completed a registered direct offering of 1,503,500 shares of common stock at a price of $0.715 per share, generating approximately $1.075 million in gross proceeds. In conjunction with this offering, the company also issued unregistered short-term warrants to purchase an equal number of shares at an exercise price of $0.59, which will expire in 24 months. H.C. Wainwright & Co. served as the exclusive placement agent for this transaction. The funds raised will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. Since the beginning of 2025, the company has raised about $2.118 million from similar offerings. The company is focused on developing new medicines for infectious diseases and has previously achieved FDA approval for its malaria prevention drug, ARAKODA.

Potential Positives

The company successfully closed a registered direct offering and a concurrent private placement, raising approximately $1.075 million in gross proceeds for operational use.

Since the start of 2025, the total gross proceeds from offerings reached approximately $2.118 million, indicating a solid capital-raising capability and financial support for the company's initiatives.

The offering was conducted under Nasdaq rules, which may enhance the company's credibility and visibility in the market.

The presence of a reputable placement agent, H.C. Wainwright & Co., adds legitimacy to the offering and could foster investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The company's reliance on a registered direct offering for funding, raising only $1.075 million, may indicate financial constraints and a lack of investor confidence.

The issuance of unregistered short-term warrants may raise regulatory red flags and limit the pool of potential investors who can participate in these financial instruments.

The statement of "substantial doubt as to our ability to continue on a going-concern basis" signals significant financial instability and raises concerns about the company's future viability.

FAQ

What is the recent funding announcement by 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals?

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals announced a registered direct offering of 1,503,500 shares at $0.715 per share, raising approximately $1.075 million.

How will 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals use the net proceeds?

The net proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Who acted as the placement agent for the offering?

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

What types of warrants were issued by the company?

The company issued unregistered short-term warrants to purchase up to 1,503,500 shares, exercisable upon issuance.

Where can investors find more information about the offering?

Investors can access the prospectus supplement on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or contact H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



WASHINGTON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTP; SXTPW) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for infectious diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 1,503,500 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $0.715 per share. In addition, in a concurrent private placement, the Company issued unregistered short-term warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,503,500 shares of common stock. The short-term warrants have an exercise price of $0.59 per share, are exercisable upon issuance and will expire twenty-four months following the date of issuance.





H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.





The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $1.075 million, before deducting the placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The total gross proceeds raised by the Company in registered direct offerings and concurrent private placements since the beginning of 2025 are approximately $2.118 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.





The shares of common stock (but not the short-term warrants issued in the private placement or the shares of common stock underlying such short-term warrants) were offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-280796) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 12, 2024 and became effective on July 18, 2024. The registered direct offering of the shares of common stock were made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. The prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock being offered in the registered direct offering have been filed with the SEC and is available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co. at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.





The short-term warrants described above were issued in a concurrent private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the short-term warrants, have not been registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the short-term warrants and underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and marketing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases that affect the lives of millions of people. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. achieved approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) of its lead product, ARAKODA® (



tafenoquine



), for malaria prevention, in 2018. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also collaborates with prominent research organizations in the U.S., Australia, and Singapore. The 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. mission has been supported through in-kind funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and private institutional investors including Knight Therapeutics Inc., a Canadian-based pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Washington D.C., with a majority-owned subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com. The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the use of proceeds from the offering; there is substantial doubt as to our ability to continue on a going-concern basis; we might not be eligible for Australian government research and development tax rebates; if we are not able to successfully develop, obtain FDA approval for, and provide for the commercialization of non-malaria prevention indications for



tafenoquine



(ARAKODA® or other regimen) or Celgosivir in a timely manner, we may not be able to expand our business operations; we may not be able to successfully conduct planned clinical trials or patient recruitment in our trials might be slow or negligible; and we have no manufacturing capacity which puts us at risk of lengthy and costly delays of bringing our products to market. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the information contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and our subsequent SEC filings, as well as marked and other conditions. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.





Media Contact:





Sheila A. Burke





SheilaBurke-consultant@60degreespharma.com





(484) 667-6330





Investor Contact:





Patrick Gaynes





patrickgaynes@60degreespharma.com





(310) 989-5666



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.