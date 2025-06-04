60 Degrees Pharma Expands Malaria Prevention Access With New ARAKODA 8-Count Format

(RTTNews) - 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTP) has announced the release of a new 8-count bottle format for its malaria prevention drug, ARAKODA or tafenoquine. The new packaging is designed to meet the needs of travelers making short-duration trips to malaria-endemic regions.

ARAKODA is the only weekly malaria prophylactic that is approved to protect against both the blood and liver stages of malaria. The new format provides prescribers with greater flexibility, particularly for travelers taking trips of one week or less.

The 8-count bottles are now available at major retail pharmacies, including Amazon Pharmacy, expanding access for U.S. travelers seeking prescription-only malaria protection.

First approved in the U.S. in 2018, tafenoquine - marketed as ARAKODA - was developed by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

It offers the benefit of less frequent dosing due to its long half-life (approximately 16 days), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Under current guidelines, ARAKODA is indicated for use in adults 18 and older, with a regimen that includes a three-day loading dose prior to travel, followed by weekly doses during travel and one post-travel dose.

The company emphasized that ARAKODA is not suitable for all patients, particularly those with G6PD deficiency, a history of psychotic disorders, or known hypersensitivity to tafenoquine or related compounds.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals continues to focus on making malaria prevention more convenient and accessible for global travelers through packaging innovations and expanded retail availability.

Currently, SXTP is trading at $3.61, up by 23.17 percent on the Nasdaq.

