6 Ways to Increase Your Social Security Benefits

Maximizing your Social Security benefits is one way to build your retirement paycheck. Unlike investment portfolios, annuities or pensions, Social Security is the only retirement income that is guaranteed for life and backed by the full faith and credit of the United States government.

There are a few simple strategies that you can use to increase your Social Security benefits. Instead of settling for lowered payments for life, check out these methods to get the most from your benefits.

1. Delay Claiming Social Security Benefits

The simplest way to increase your monthly payments is to delay claiming Social Security benefits. The Social Security Agency allows all Americans to start benefits at the early retirement age of 62, but doing so can reduce your monthly payment paycheck.

If you choose to begin receiving Social Security early, for each month there is between when you start and your full retirement age you lose about half a percentage point of the total value you would have earned if you’d waited.

You could miss out on up to 30% of the monthly payment you’d be entitled to at your full retirement age by starting early. If you would receive a monthly benefit of $1,500 at your full retirement age of 67, for instance, starting benefits early at age 62 would reduce that amount to $1,050.

Waiting to start Social Security benefits until after your full retirement age can boost your monthly benefit. According to Eric D. Brotman, CEO of BFG Financial Advisors, there is an 8% annual increase in benefits due for each year you wait from full retirement age through 70.

That means the $1,500 benefit at age 67 could increase by 24% to $1,860 per month if you wait until 70—that’s the age at which you must begin payments. Just don’t wait until after age 70 to start payments.

2. Work for at Least 35 Years

The Social Security Administration uses your 35 highest-earning years to calculate your primary insurance amount (PIA), which is the monthly benefit amount you receive as of your full retirement age. If you’ve worked fewer than 35 years, Social Security uses zeroes in the calculation for the non-earning years.

That means beneficiaries with fewer than 35 years of income can make a big difference in the size of their benefit by continuing to work and getting some of the zeroes replaced with positive income numbers.

Brotman also suggests strategically increasing your yearly income, if possible, to help maximize your future benefits.

“The first $142,800 of income is subject to Social Security taxation and also used to calculate future benefits,” he notes. “If you are earning less than that figure, consider a second job or side hustle to increase your contributions into the system and you’ll be setting yourself up for a larger future benefit.”

3. Collect Spousal Benefits

Collecting spousal benefits, based upon your spouse’s work record, is another way to beef up your Social Security benefits. You qualify for spousal benefits in one of two ways: You either lack sufficient work history to claim Social Security benefits on your own, or your spousal benefit would be larger than the benefit you are entitled to.

To claim benefits using either method, you must either be at least 62 years of age or have a qualifying child under your care—either a minor child under the age of 16 or any child who is collecting Social Security disability payments.

You can expect to receive a benefit of up to 50% of your spouse’s PIA. However, taking your spousal benefit prior to full retirement age means your monthly payment will be reduced. And unlike your spouse’s own benefits, there’s no increase in payment for spousal benefits if you delay past your full retirement age.

You may be eligible for a spousal benefit even if you’re divorced. Provided the marriage lasted at least 10 years and the ex-spouse applying for spousal benefits never remarried, the same benefits are available to divorced beneficiaries once they reach age 62 or later. If the ex-spouse applies before the working spouse, they must have been divorced for at least two continuous years.

4. Apply for Social Security Survivor Benefits

You may also be able to increase your monthly retirement paycheck using Social Security survivor benefits.

“If you’re widowed and your deceased spouse’s benefit was higher than your retirement benefit, you are generally able to claim the higher of the two,” says Brotman.

Experts recommend higher-earning spouses wait as long as possible to claim benefits, since it can prepare a lower-earning spouse for a bigger benefit as a widow or widower. Unlike spousal benefits, which are based on the unadjusted PIA and when the nonworking spouse chooses to start benefits, survivor benefits are determined by the amount the earning spouse actually received if they die after starting benefits.

“When a couple is collecting benefits and one spouse dies, the surviving spouse typically receives the higher of the two benefit payments moving forward—but not both,” says Brotman. “That means you’ll want to consider age disparity, life expectancy, the health of each spouse and the benefit amounts available for each spouse to try to maximize your benefits, both while you’re both living and when one of you is widowed.”

5. Avoid the Social Security Tax

Social Security benefits may be subject to federal income tax. How much goes to Uncle Sam depends on a somewhat complicated formula.

To determine what percentage of your benefits are taxable, the Social Security Administration looks at your combined income—also known as your provisional income. This is your adjusted gross income (or your income minus all the deductions you’re eligible for) plus non-taxable interest, like what you earn on municipal bonds or income-producing assets in your Roth accounts, and half of Social Security benefit income.

Unfortunately, it’s likely that you will have to pay some taxes on your benefits. “The only way to avoid paying federal income taxes on your Social Security benefits is to have a combined income below $25,000 (for single filers),” says Brotman. “Between $25,000 and $34,000, half of your Social Security becomes subject to federal income tax, and above $34,000 up to 85% of your Social Security income is taxable.”

Brotman advises that you should just plan as if you will owe taxes on up to 85% of your Social Security benefits.

You can mitigate these taxes with strategic withdrawals of your non-Social Security retirement income. Money withdrawn from a Roth retirement account is free of income taxes and therefore not included in the calculation for combined income. Strategically drawing down your assets from both taxable traditional retirement accounts and Roth accounts can help you reduce your combined income—and the amount you may owe in taxes on your Social Security—without forcing you to live on less.

6. Fix an Early Social Security Benefits Mistake

You can also boost your Social Security payments by correcting any previous errors. If you realize you took benefits too early and wish you’d waited, you might be able to pause payments and raise your benefits. There are two main ways to address starting benefits early.

Use a Do-Over

If you realize within 12 months of starting your benefits that you took them too early, you can undo your claim. “You’ll have to pay back the funds you received over that time, but you’ll get to start over without penalty at a later age,” says Brotman.

This means you can undo your early filing, and qualify for your eligible increases up to age 70. If you have enough retirement income to live comfortably without the Social Security benefits you have already taken, this could be a good way to increase your future benefits.

Suspend Benefits

If it takes you more than one year to realize you took benefits too early, you can still increase your future payments by suspending your benefits. This option, however, is only available after you’ve reached full retirement age. By voluntarily suspending your benefit, you agree to stop receiving payments as well as acknowledge that any other benefits payable on your record, such as benefits to your spouse, will also be suspended. (Divorced spouses can still continue payments during this time, however.)

By suspending your benefits, you can start accruing delayed retirement credits, or the 8% per year increase you receive for each 12 months you delay benefits between full retirement age and age 70. You can earn these credits even if you took your benefit prior to reaching full retirement age.

If you voluntarily suspend your benefits, the Social Security Administration will automatically reinstate them once you reach age 70 if you haven’t not already done so.

