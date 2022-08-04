6 Ways To Earn Free Crypto

You can always buy crypto through a recognized crypto exchange, but have you ever considered the possibility of earning free crypto? Just as freebies are always welcome in any shopping transaction, it gets all the more interesting when you get to earn free crypto. All you need to do is pay attention to what the different crypto sites are offering so you can take advantage of opportunities that are available.

How Can I Get Cryptocurrency for Free?

Cryptocurrencies are among the most popular digital assets. However, since they are risky, many investors want to get started by keeping their initial investments small. And for some, the idea of earning free crypto is especially appealing. Here are some easy and legal ways to earn free crypto.

Sign-Up Bonus Offers

When you sign up to use certain crypto exchanges, you can get free crypto as a welcome gift. You might have to purchase some coins first to take advantage of these bonus offers. Once you meet any requirements that apply, your account is usually credited with crypto worth a few dollars.

Many popular crypto exchanges provide bonus offers, so it’s a good idea to do your homework so you can choose the right platform for you. Gemini, for example, offers a sign-up bonus in the form of $5 in free bitcoin. Coinbase also offers a bonus of $5 in bitcoin, which eligible new users can earn after they make their first crypto purchase on the platform.

Likewise, when you open an account with Webull, a popular brokerage platform, and then fund it and carry out a crypto trade, you get $5 worth of free crypto.

Referral Programs

After signing up to use certain crypto platforms, you can earn free crypto when you refer a friend to join the same platform. One such example is Coinbase’s referral program, through which you and a friend can each earn $10 in bitcoin after your friend uses your referral link to sign up and then carries out a trade of at least $100.

Through Hodlnaut’s referral program, you and a friend can each earn 30 USDC. In order for both you and your friend to qualify for the referral bonus, your friend must sign up via your referral link, deposit at least $1,000 worth of assets, and maintain a minimum balance of $1,000 for at least 31 days.

Learn To Earn

If you enroll in crypto educational programs on some websites, you can get the opportunity to earn free crypto. The objective of these websites is to increase awareness about crypto and subsequently improve the trading volume on their websites. Some of the websites that offer these programs are Coinbase, Binance, CoinMarketCap and Cake DeFi. To earn free crypto as a reward, you’ll need to complete the learning modules, which may involve taking quizzes and watching videos, depending on the platform.

Crypto Interest Accounts

A crypto interest account is similar to your regular savings account in that you get to earn interest — in this case, on the crypto you are holding. Hodlnaut offers some of the highest returns, at up to 7.25% APY, with its crypto interest account. KuCoin is another popular crypto trading platform that provides higher yields on its savings account via promotional offers.

Crypto Credit Cards

When you use crypto credit cards, you can get free crypto as a reward for the transactions you make with the cards. For example, the offers an unlimited 1.5% back in crypto rewards every time you make a purchase.

Another option is , which offers crypto rewards at rates of up to 3% on dining, 2% on groceries and 1% on everything else. The rewards are typically deposited into your Gemini account immediately after you make purchases with this credit card.

Crypto Staking

The whole process of crypto staking is based on the “proof-of-stake” consensus mechanism used by some cryptocurrencies to validate new blocks on their underlying blockchain. To stake crypto, you need to own some coins so that you can serve as a validator in the process. As a reward for your efforts as a validator, you get to earn free crypto.

Takeaway Before you get excited about the possibility of earning free crypto, do your research to make sure that the platforms you are considering are legitimate. Many of the schemes out there that claim to offer free crypto are fraudulent, and even if you do get free coins, they might not have any significant value. Keep in mind that you should never enter your credit card details or disclose any other personal information to websites that you don’t trust.

Information is accurate as of Aug. 4, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Ways To Earn Free Crypto

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.