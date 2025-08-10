6 Ways To Keep Tariffs From Killing Your Side Gig

You finally found your thing, selling vintage shirts online, flipping furniture on Facebook Marketplace, or shipping hand-crafted candles from your kitchen table. But now, even that side hustle is under pressure. Tariffs are quietly raising your costs, squeezing your margins, and threatening the one thing you hoped would bring in extra income.

And if you’re feeling the squeeze, you’re not alone. Seventy-two percent of small and mid-sized businesses say tariffs have already increased their operating costs, and they’re expected to rise even further, according to a recent 2025 HSBC survey shared with Axios.

You can’t control trade policy, but you can protect your margins with smart moves now. Here’s how to keep tariffs from killing your side gig.

Raise Prices the Smart Way

Nobody wants to scare off customers. But a few well-placed increases can keep you profitable. Try smaller price bumps across several products instead of one major hike.

“Sometimes, small pricing adjustments across multiple offerings can be more digestible than one major hike,” said Karen Hastie, business coach and founder of the Chamber Perks App.

Say you sell handmade soy candles. Instead of jumping your bestseller from $20 to $26, raise it to $22 and offer a bundle deal to soften the impact.

Also, be upfront. A short note on your site or a social post that explains the change builds trust and keeps loyal buyers on your side. “Communicate early and honestly with your customers. Let them know why a price change is coming and what you’re doing to still deliver value,” advised Hastie.

Rethink Who You’re Buying From

Instead of chasing the cheapest vendor, look for someone more predictable. That might mean switching to a domestic supplier or finding a backup in a tariff-free region.

“You don’t always need a cheaper supplier, just a more predictable one,” said Robert Khachatryan, CEO of Freight Right Global Logistics. “Build redundancy into your supply chain, whether it’s a second supplier in Mexico or a domestic print partner who can handle small runs during volatility.”

If you’re reselling sneakers or importing accessories, having a local fallback could save your whole operation if global costs spike overnight.

But there’s another way to reduce your exposure to tariffs entirely — by going digital.

Go Digital, Even Partially

The fewer physical goods you rely on, the less vulnerable you are to tariffs. Can part of your side hustle be digital?

“Digital tools aren’t just for marketing, they’re an alternative way to repackage your value in more scalable, cost-effective ways,” said Hastie.

Think e-books, downloadable templates, memberships, or virtual consultations that deliver value without shipping or materials.

Build a Mini Emergency Fund

Set aside a small percentage of your earnings into a “surprise fund.” This doesn’t need to be huge, just enough to handle a sudden price increase or a delayed shipment.

“Create a mini ‘surprise fund’ like a personal emergency fund,” Hastie said. “This can be built gradually by allocating a small percentage of profits each month.”

If your gig involves physical products, consider stockpiling a few bestsellers ahead of expected tariff changes.

Use Your E-commerce Flexibility

For those who sell online, you already have an edge: agility. You can adjust prices, bundle items, or offer limited-time deals, and get real-time feedback.

“We make small changes that are just enough to preserve profit margins without scaring off customers,” said Lisa Lane, founder of Rinseroo and a Shark Tank Golden Ticket winner.

When materials get expensive, test a slightly higher price or bundle slow-moving items with popular ones. Then track which combos sell.

Let Pressure Push You Forward

Tariffs can feel like a setback, but they can also be a signal to evolve. What starts as a supply chain issue might be the push you need to rethink how your business runs.

“Ultimately, long-term resilience comes from legal foresight and operational agility,” said William London, founding partner at Kimura London & White LLP. “Document your supply terms, diversify risk, and view volatility not as a threat but as a signal to evolve.”

That kind of mindset helps you future-proof your side gig, whether it means simplifying your inventory, changing suppliers, or building in better buffers.

