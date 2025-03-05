6 Ways To File Your 2024 Tax Return Online for Free

It’s tax season — but that doesn’t mean you have to drop several hundred dollars on a certified public accountant (CPA) or tax software. There are several ways to file your taxes for free — including an option available directly through the IRS.

Here are six ways to file your taxes for free.

IRS Free File

IRS Free File offers access to free tax prep software for individuals and families that had less than $84,000 in adjusted gross income in 2024. The IRS partners with tax software companies like TaxAct and TaxSlayer to give certain taxpayers access to file their return for free. This program also allows some state tax returns to be filed for free.

You can also fill out IRS forms digitally using the IRS Fillable Forms version of the IRS Free FIle program. This option is for taxpayers that feel comfortable with tax forms and don’t need guidance or state tax returns.

IRS Direct File

IRS Direct File is a free tax return filing software developed by the IRS and aimed at taxpayers with simple tax returns. You must reside in one of the supported states to use IRS Direct File: Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin or Wyoming.

IRS Direct File supports basic income sources, including:

W-2 wage income

SSA-1099 Social Security income

1099-G unemployment compensation

1099-INT interest income

1099-R retirement income

The federal software also supports several tax credits, including:

Earned Income Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Credit for Other Dependents

Child and Dependent Care Credit

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is designed to help low-income households and underprivileged communities prepare and file taxes for free. In general, you may qualify if your adjusted gross income is below $79,000. There are VITA locations throughout the United States, staffed by IRS-certified volunteers. You can set an appointment and get help with your tax return for free — including free filing. VITA services handle basic tax returns, but may not be able to assist with more complicated tax scenarios.

If you can’t make an in-person appointment, the online arm of VITA is available through GetYourRefund.org. This free service connects you with IRS volunteers to help you prepare your tax return. You can meet virtually, upload documents digitally, and file your return for free.

Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE)

If you’re older and want some help with your tax return without breaking the bank, the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) federal grant program can help. The grants pay for community organizations to help taxpayers age 60 or older access free tax prep help and free filing. AARP also may help some taxpayers in their 50s who have low income prepare taxes for free.

TCE locations are listed on the IRS website, and allow you to set an appointment and get assistance preparing your taxes. Some of these sites also allow you to prepare your own taxes with free software, and have volunteers that can assist in helping you if you have questions.

MilTax

MilTax is a federally-funded tax assistance program for military members and their families. Free tax software is available from Military OneSource, and most branches of the military are supported — including the Army, the National Guard, the Marine Corps, the Air Force, the Navy, and the Space Force.

If you’re a service member (active or transitioning), you can access free tax software and filing. There is also LIVE chat support and phone assistance available if needed.

Free Versions of Tax Software

Most tax prep software companies offer a simplified “free file” version of their software. This allows taxpayers with very basic tax returns to complete their returns and file for free. For example, TurboTax Free Edition allows taxpayers that only need to fill out a simple 1040 form to complete their return and file online without paying a fee.

Conclusion

There are many ways to file your taxes for free — but it is only available to certain taxpayers. If you make too much money or have a complicated return with business income or rental properties, you probably won’t be able to file your taxes for free. But if you don’t make much and have a simple return, you can complete your return online for free and not have to pay any tax filing fees.

