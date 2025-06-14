6 Ways To Cut Car Insurance Costs, According To Experts

Americans love to drive, which means they’re also willing to pay all the costs associated with owning and driving a car, including car insurance. That cost can add up, depending on factors such as your age, location, driving record and vehicle type.

On average, American drivers pay annual car insurance rates of $716 for minimum liability coverage and $2,386 for full coverage, according to the latest research from MarketWatch. But the cost can vary wildly depending on your situation. Some drivers might pay as little as $210 a year, MarketWatch noted, while others could pay as much as $7,000.

Maintaining a good driving record is one of the best ways to keep your car insurance costs low. Beyond that, you can find “meaningful” savings with small changes to your policy, according to Katie Elkstrom, AVP of Auto Product Development at Travelers Insurance.

Here are six ways to cut your car insurance rates, as recommended by experts.

Increase Your Deductible

Opting for a higher deductible can lower your premium by anywhere from $464 to $525 a year, according to Consumer Reports. It cited insurance experts who said that hiking your deductible by $500 to $1,000 can lower your annual premiums by up to 25% on average.

Before choosing this option, however, make sure you can afford the deductible in case of a claim, Elkstrom suggested.

Avoid Overlapping Costs

Elkstrom recommends reviewing your car insurance policy to see if it includes services such as roadside assistance. If so, you might not need to pay for a separate membership for the service.

Report Your Mileage — If It’s Under 10,000 Miles a Year

Consumer Reports estimates that taking this step can lower your annual car insurance costs by an average of $116 a year.

“Most insurance companies include annual mileage in their pricing methodology, and lowering your miles can save you money,” Douglas Heller, director of insurance with the Consumer Federation of America, told Consumer Reports. “Some companies offer verified mileage programs where you can get even more savings by reporting your odometer reading on a regular basis.”

Do Your Research

It might be convenient to buy insurance from the first company that offers you the right coverage, but that’s a mistake. Take the time to shop around and compare quotes from different insurers to find the best rates.

As Elkstrom noted, prices can “vary significantly” between different companies. She also recommends researching discounts at different insurers, such as those offered for multiple policies, paying premiums in full, or because of safety features in your vehicle.

Review Your Coverage Every Year

Another step you should take is to assess your coverage needs once a year and adjust them as necessary, according to Elkstrom. This can help you avoid paying for coverage you no longer need.

Align Coverage by Vehicle

Older vehicles with low cash value might not need comprehensive and collision coverage, Elkstrom said. Opting for minimal coverage on these vehicles can help you save a lot of money. Newer cars should have full coverage, however.

